Super League: Cai Taylor-Wray shines in Warrington win at Castleford as Leeds beat Catalans Dragons to keep play-off hopes alive
Reports and highlights from Friday's Super League matches as Warrington Wolves outmuscle Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos comeback to defeat Catalans Dragons; watch every Super League match live on Sky Sports
This content is provided by , which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow cookies for this session only.