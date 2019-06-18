London Broncos vs Hull KR: Sky Live Super League team news

London Broncos and Hull KR face off in a crucial relegation clash on Thursday

Danny Ward has praised the way the London Broncos squad have stuck together, despite the fact several out-of-contract players could be moving on at the end of the season.

Half-back Jordan Abdull and full-back Alex Walker have both been linked with moves to Super League rivals for 2020, with the make-up of head coach Ward's team for next year looking uncertain.

Nevertheless, one-time Great Britain international Ward has seen the Broncos record impressive back-to-back wins over leaders St Helens and Catalans Dragons in their bid for Super League survival, and he hailed the togetherness of the group.

"Lads might be moving on, but they're a really tight group and they're best mates with each other," Ward said. "They live in each other's pockets 24/7 and they work hard for each other.

"Next year is next year; that's sport, it's rugby, it happens every year, players moving on.

"You've got to play for the now and just enjoy each day as it comes. You never know when it might be your last game together."

The Broncos aim to make it three wins on the spin when they host Hull Kingston Rovers in the battle of the bottom two on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports.

Ward has made only one change to his squad from last Saturday's 30-12 win away to the Catalans, with Ben Hellewell coming in for Matty Fleming.

Victory at the Trailfinders Sports Ground would lift the Broncos off the bottom of the table and be the first time since August 2012 the hosts have recorded three successive wins in Super League.

1:16 Watch highlights from Hull KR's 22-12 win at home to London Broncos in February Watch highlights from Hull KR's 22-12 win at home to London Broncos in February

Meanwhile, Rovers - who won the reverse fixture against the Broncos in February - come into the match on the back of a surprise 16-14 win at home to new head coach Tony Smith's former side Warrington Wolves last Saturday.

"It's been tough at times," Smith said. "It's tough seeing yourself sitting in a position in the table you don't want to be in.

"We're asking players to make some sacrifices and set some standards that are challenging in some ways, and I'm pleased they're getting some rewards for their efforts."

Harvey Livett has joined Hull KR on loan from Warrington

Smith has further strengthened Hull KR's squad with the signing of Warrington back row Harvey Livett on a one-month loan and he goes straight into the 19-man squad for the trip to London.

Livett's Wolves team-mate and fellow loanee Luis Johnson is included for the first time too, as is prop Daniel Murray after he joined from Salford Red Devils in a loan swap with Ryan Lannon.

Kane Linnett comes back into the Rovers squad after recovering from an injury which kept him out of the win over second-placed Warrington, but Mitch Garbutt is unavailable due to a calf injury. Adam Rooks, Harry Bardle and Shaun Lunt also make way.

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Eddie Battye, Robert Butler, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Ben Hellewell, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Olsi Krasniqi, Ryan Morgan, Nathan Mason, Jay Pitts, Greg Richards, Morgan Smith, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates

Hull Kingston Rover 19-man squad: Adam Quinlan, Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Tommy Lee, Chris Atkin, George Lawler, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinwkater, Will Dagger, Daniel Murray, Harvey Livett, Luis Johnson