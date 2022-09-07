Super League play-offs: Mikolaj Oledzki ready to lead Leeds Rhinos' charge towards Grand Final

Leeds prop Mikolaj Oledzki was named in Super League's Dream Team for the first time

There are perhaps few better examples of the resilience and fortitude Leeds Rhinos have developed throughout the 2022 Betfred Super League than their last gasp win over Castleford Tigers which secured a place in the play-offs.

And there are perhaps few players who embody those qualities more than the Rhinos' sole Super League Dream Team representative this season, Mikolaj Oledzki.

The England international prop has been ever-present for the Rhinos this year, featuring in all 28 of their league and Betfred Challenge Cup matches and starting 26 of those, and was again putting in the hard yards - or, more specifically, 152 metres with an average gain of eight metres - in last Saturday's winner-takes-all showdown at Headingley.

Oledzki conceded that error-strewn display from the Rhinos, which saw a 14-8 victory and the remaining Super League play-off place secured thanks to Aidan Sezer's wonder-try in the final minute, was below-par but believes the mentality within the group got them through.

"The last few weeks, we've been building something pretty special and to come from where we were and book ourselves a place in the play-offs is a pretty big achievement for us," Oledzki said.

"It's something we've worked really hard for, and we've shown a bit of resilience, and it's pretty exciting and feels like the season is about to start all over again this week.

"I feel like this year we've really built that tough mindset and resilience to get over the line. We've become a really hard-nosed team which doesn't give up or fall off the cliff, which is pretty special.

"We've had some special wins in the last few weeks I'll definitely remember, so it's a big part of our game at the moment."

The Gdansk-born forward has emerged as one of the stars of the current Leeds squad since making a try-scoring debut against part-timers Doncaster in the Challenge Cup in 2017 and was part of the team which won the knock-out competition three years later.

A first Dream Team selection comes a little under a year since Oledzki was handed his Test debut in England's 30-10 win over France, having played in last year's and this year's mid-year internationals against the Combined Nations All Stars as well.

Barring injury, he is expected to be part of Shaun Wane's squad for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup too and Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith is another who is an admirer of the man affectionately known as 'Big Mik'.

Mikolaj Oledzki 2022 Super League regular-season stats Metres made 2,768 Average metres gained 7.65 Carries 362 Tackles made 791 Tackle success 94% Offloads 12 Tries 3 Assists 2

"Mikolaj has been outstanding," Smith, who took charge at Headingley in May, said. "I knew a fair bit about him from watching on TV over the last few years, but as a character he's grown into a really strong leader this year.

"To play every game as a front row with a couple of double-header weekends, to play big minutes and put himself at the front all the time is a credit to him and it's well deserved.

"From the period I've been in the country he's certainly been among the top couple of front rows, so it's great to see him acknowledged."

Oledzki, for his part, is quick to credit Smith and the coaching staff at Leeds for helping him earn a place in the Dream Team, which is voted for by the Man of Steel panellists.

However, he knows it will count for little if the Rhinos fall at the first hurdle in the play-offs when they travel to Perpignan to face Catalans Dragons on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

"I'm really honoured and grateful," Oledzki said. "It came as a bit of a surprise as there are so many great forwards in the league, but I wouldn't be here if I didn't have a great team to play with.

"I love playing with the lads at Leeds and massive thanks to the coaching staff as well, because without them I wouldn't be in this situation.

"They help me enjoy my rugby and without them I wouldn't play with a smile on my face. I'm honoured, but I know there is a big job on our hands the next few weeks."

Leeds won the 2012 Grand Final after finishing fifth in the table

Leeds have not appeared in the Grand Final since 2017 in what was at the time a record eighth victory in the showpiece game, a feat which has since been equalled by reigning champions St Helens.

Their fifth-place finish in the regular season this year has brought recollections of their memorable run from that position - which included a win over Catalans - to glory at Old Trafford in the 2012 play-offs and Smith is relishing the challenge of repeating that following his mid-season move from Australia.

"I'm enjoying it a lot," Smith said. "It's something I've worked really hard for and chased that dream of being in charge of a club like Leeds.

"A couple of months ago I would have had no thought about being here, so I'm very privileged."

Watch Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos face off in the first of the Betfred Super League play-off Eliminators, live and exclusive on Sky Sports on Friday, September 9 from 7.30pm (8pm kick-off).