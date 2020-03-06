Catalans Dragons prop Julian Bousquet signs new deal until 2023

Julian Bousquet has committed his long-term future to Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons prop Julian Bousquet has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the club until the end of 2023.

The 28-year-old French international has made 171 Super League appearances since joining the Dragons from Lezignan in 2012 and was the club's player of the year in 2019.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara said: "Julian is entering the prime years of his career and it was an easy decision for us to extend his contract.

"He has established himself as a starting front rower and his influence over the team is consistently growing.

"He has matured and improved in every department due to a really strong work ethic and the new contract is a reward for the effort and commitment he has shown."

Bousquet said: "I'm delighted to stay at the Dragons and appreciate the faith the club has in me. I want to play here and to remain a one-club man and that's why it was really easy to find an agreement with the club."