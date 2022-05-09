Super League: June fixtures confirmed with men's and women's double header live on Sky

Wigan Warriors will face Salford Red Devils in Round 15 of the Super League

June's Super League fixtures live on Sky Sports have been confirmed for Round 15 and Round 16 of the competition, including a men's and women's double header of Super League action from Totally Wicked Stadium as St Helens host Leeds Rhinos in both competitions.

First up in Round 15, the Sky cameras will be at the AJ Bell Stadium in Salford on Friday June 10, as the Red Devils take on the Wigan Warriors.

The last time the two faced each other it was a close encounter, Jai Field's late try the only thing separating the sides.

Salford will certainly be looking to get one back against their local counterparts as they continue to climb up the Super League table.

Attention will then turn to the South of France, with the Catalans Dragons facing Hull FC at the Stade-Gilbert Brutus.

Their last match up was also a close affair, Hull FC coming away victors at the MKM Stadium in what was a completion-focused contest, the Hull FC pack securing the tight contest against the Dragons.

The Dragons will be hoping to even up the scorecard against the Black and Whites, as the two teams continue to lead the rest of the pack behind St Helens and Wigan so far this season.

Round 16 will see four live games on Sky Sports across the weekend. The round kicks-off on Thursday June 23 with a double header of women's and men's Betfred Super League action from Totally Wicked Stadium as St Helens host Leeds Rhinos in both competitions.

Both games will be live on Sky Sports with the women's game kicking-off at 5:30pm followed by the men's game at 8pm.

Thursday's double header will be followed by two more live games; Warrington Wolves against Hull FC on Friday night (8pm KO) and Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon (3:15pm KO).

Betfred Super League - Round 15

Friday June 10

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos, 7:45pm KO

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors, 8pm KO (Sky Sports)

Saturday June 11

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC, 6pm KO/5pm UK (Sky Sports)

Sunday June 12

Toulouse v Castleford Tigers, 3:30pm KO/2:30pm UK

St Helens v Hull KR, 3pm KO

Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves, 3pm KO

Betfred Super League - Round 16

Thursday June 23

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos, 8pm KO (Sky Sports)

Friday June 24

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC, 8pm KO (Sky Sports)

Wigan Warriors v Toulouse, 8pm KO

Sunday June 26

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity, 3pm KO

Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants, 3:15pm KO (Sky Sports)

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons, 3:30pm KO