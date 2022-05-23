James Bentley gets three-match ban for high tackle in Leeds Rhinos win over Wakefield Trinity

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds Rhinos' James Bentley was sin binned for this high tackle on Friday evening. Leeds Rhinos' James Bentley was sin binned for this high tackle on Friday evening.

James Bentley has been handed a three-match ban for a high tackle in Leeds Rhinos' 26-6 win over Wakefield Trinity on Friday evening.

The back-rower scored two tries in the first-half of the Rhinos' convincing victory, but was sin-binned shortly after his second for a high tackle on Thomas Minns in the 30th minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity.

The Match Review Panel handed Bentley a three-match suspension - his third ban of the season - for a grade C high tackle, the latest list of sanctions saying he was 'reckless about outcome'.

Bentley, an offseason signing from St Helens, was sent off on his debut against Warrington Wolves - earning a four-match ban - and also received a yellow card during Leeds' Easter Monday defeat at Castleford Tigers which saw him suspended for two further games.

Bentley's latest ban will mean he will have missed more than half of the Rhinos' 17 games this season by the time he returns.

He will miss Leeds' visits to Warrington and Huddersfield Giants in early June, as well as a trip to face his previous club St Helens on June 23.