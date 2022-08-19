Super League: Chris Makinson inspires leaders St Helens to big win over Hull Kingston Rovers

St Helens Tommy Makinson is congratulated following his try against Hull KR

Tommy Makinson scored 22 points as St Helens closed in on the Betfred Super League Leaders' Shield with a 38-12 win over a depleted Hull KR side.

The winger claimed a first-half brace and kicked five goals, while Jack Welsby, Jon Bennison, Ben Davies and Joey Lussick also crossed for tries at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Seventeen-year-old winger Connor Barley scored on his debut as the Robins fought back bravely in the second half, while Kane Linnett and Will Tate also touched down.

Saints were without the injured Sione Mata'utia, while Morgan Knowles and Curtis Sironen were missing through suspension. But Welsby returned after missing last week's win at Hull FC and moved into the halves, with Will Hopoate starting at full-back.

Hull KR handed a debut to Barley on the wing in place of the suspended Ethan Ryan. Prop Greg Richards was also missing with a hamstring injury, while Matt Parcell was serving a one-match ban.

Albert Vete was named on the bench after an injury-plagued 2022 campaign along with another 17-year-old, prop Zach Fishwick.

Story of the game

Saints, who also beat Hull KR 26-18 at home back in June, got off the mark in the second minute when Makinson kicked a routine penalty following a ball steal on Konrad Hurrell in front of the Hull KR posts.

It was Makinson who got the first try of the night, diving in at the corner after Jonny Lomax and Welsby combined brilliantly on the right edge. Makinson's conversion off the touchline made it 8-0 to the home side.

Saints repeated the move to brilliant effect in the 22nd minute, this time Hopoate and Hurrell combined and the final pass saw Makinson go in for his second try, although this time he could not convert.

Jack Welsby was among the try scorers for Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium

Eight minutes before half-time, Saints scored their third try as Welsby threw a huge pass to the left for winger Bennison, who sent the ball back inside for Welsby and the half-back raced under the posts for a try which Makinson

converted.

Makinson also added a penalty from in front of the posts moments later to make it 20-0 by the break, after Hull KR sent a goal-line drop-out over the touchline on the full.

Hooker Lussick got the first try of the second half for Saints with a close-range dart from dummy half in the 44th minute, and Makinson made no mistake with the goal.

Hull KR got off the mark in the 56th minute when Lachlan Coote sent Vete through a gap and he found Linnett in support to score, but Coote could not add the extras.

Saints winger Bennison replied with his side's fifth try of the night soon after, taking the final pass from Welsby before squeezing in at the corner. Makinson converted from the touchline.

With 17 minutes remaining, Hull KR scored their second try when a kick through by Rowan Milnes appeared to bounce infield off Makinson and there was Will Tate to score a try which Coote again failed to goal.

Teenager Barley capped a debut to remember with a try 12 minutes from time after a crossfield kick by Jez Litten was helped on by Jimmy Keinhorst, with Coote still unable to add the extras.

With time almost up, Saints wrapped up the win with a try from winger Davies, which Makinson once again converted.

What's Next?

Next up for St Helens is a visit to old rivals, Wigan Warriors, with the big clash live in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday, August 26, kick off at 8pm. For Hull KR, a visit to Wakefield Trinity is next on the schedule on Thursday, August 25, with kick off at 7.30pm.