Super League 2023: Meet the teams part three
The 2023 Betfred Super League season kicks off with last year's Grand Final runners-up Leeds Rhinos away to Warrington Wolves on Thursday, February 16, live on Sky Sports
Our guide to the 12 teams competing in Super League in 2023 concludes with a look at St Helens, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves, and Wigan Warriors....
St Helens
Head coach: Paul Wellens
Captain: James Roby
Last season: Grand Final Winners, League Leaders' Shield Winners (first in regular season)
What they're saying:
"From personal experience, I don't think the town, the team, the community and the club have ever been as strongly connected as we are right now. That comes off the back of the success we have had, but we are unbelievably supported. I can't tell you how thankful and appreciative we are of that support."
- New St Helens head coach Paul Wellens on the support in the town after winning four Grand Finals in a row.
In: Wesley Bruines (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tee Ritson (Barrow Raiders, loan).
Out: Aaron Smith, Tom Nisbet (both Leigh Leopards), Regan Grace (Racing 92 RU), Kyle Amor (Widnes Vikings), Ellis Archer, Rio Corkill (both Barrow Raiders), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls).
Wakefield Trinity
Head coach: Mark Applegarth
Captain: Matty Ashurst
Last season: 11th in regular season
What they're saying:
"I've worked hard to get where I want to be, and I just enjoy that process of seeing people fulfil their potential and get where their ability allows them to be."
- New Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth on beginning his Super League career.
In: Samisoni Langi (Catalans Dragons), Renouf Antoni (Canterbury Bulldogs), Kevin Proctor (free agent), Morgan Smith (Featherstone Rovers).
Out: Yusuf Aydin, James Batchelor (both Hull Kingston Rovers), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Jacob Miller (Castleford Tigers), Sadiq Adebiyi, Brad Walker (both Keighley Cougars), David Fifita (Entrance Tigers), Tinirau Arona, Thomas Minns.
Warrington Wolves
Head coach: Daryl Powell
Captain: Stefan Ratchford
Last season: 10th in regular season
What they're saying:
"It's a new team. I think you can see from the guys who are here, it's a different feel and a different vibe and we've got a lot to prove. I think the players who have come in have something to prove and the players who were already here have, too. We want to prove what we're about and by showing everybody. That will be the big focus this year."
- Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell on proving themselves in 2023.
In: Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson, Josh Drinkwater (all Catalans Dragons), Josh McGuire (St George Illawarra Dragons), Paul Vaughan (Canterbury Bulldogs), Matty Russell (Toulouse Olympique).
Out: Oliver Holmes, Jack Hughes, Rob Mulhern, Matt Davis, Jacob Gannon (all Leigh Leopards), Gareth Widdop (Castleford Tigers), Jason Clark (Limoux Grizzlies), Toby King (Wigan Warriors, loan), Ellis Longstaff (Salford Red Devils, loan), Riley Dean (Featherstone Rovers, loan).
Wigan Warriors
Head coach: Matt Peet
Captain: Liam Farrell
Last season: Challenge Cup winners, second in regular season
What they're saying:
"It's important to our fans that we have success. We get reminded a lot that Saints are the best team. The pain of last year is a bigger motivator, you should be motivated by your own success, not jealousy."
- Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet on focusing on using success as fuel.
In: Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants), Ryan Hampshire (Castleford Tigers), Toby King (Warrington Wolves, loan).
Out: Oliver Partington (Salford Red Devils), Jake Bibby, Sam Halsall, Jack Bibby (all Huddersfield Giants), John Bateman (Wests Tigers), Tommy Leuluai (retired).
