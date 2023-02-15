Super League 2023: Meet the teams part three

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Follow the 2023 Betfred Super League season journey LIVE on Sky Sports Follow the 2023 Betfred Super League season journey LIVE on Sky Sports

Our guide to the 12 teams competing in Super League in 2023 concludes with a look at St Helens, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves, and Wigan Warriors....

St Helens

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive how St Helens became the first Super League side to win a record four Grand Finals in a row Relive how St Helens became the first Super League side to win a record four Grand Finals in a row

Head coach: Paul Wellens

Captain: James Roby

Last season: Grand Final Winners, League Leaders' Shield Winners (first in regular season)

What they're saying:

"From personal experience, I don't think the town, the team, the community and the club have ever been as strongly connected as we are right now. That comes off the back of the success we have had, but we are unbelievably supported. I can't tell you how thankful and appreciative we are of that support."

- New St Helens head coach Paul Wellens on the support in the town after winning four Grand Finals in a row.

In: Wesley Bruines (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tee Ritson (Barrow Raiders, loan).

Out: Aaron Smith, Tom Nisbet (both Leigh Leopards), Regan Grace (Racing 92 RU), Kyle Amor (Widnes Vikings), Ellis Archer, Rio Corkill (both Barrow Raiders), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls).

Wakefield Trinity

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Murphy managed to secure the lead for Wakefield Trinity against Hull KR with a spectacular leap to score a try! Lewis Murphy managed to secure the lead for Wakefield Trinity against Hull KR with a spectacular leap to score a try!

Head coach: Mark Applegarth

Captain: Matty Ashurst

Last season: 11th in regular season

What they're saying:

"I've worked hard to get where I want to be, and I just enjoy that process of seeing people fulfil their potential and get where their ability allows them to be."

- New Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth on beginning his Super League career.

In: Samisoni Langi (Catalans Dragons), Renouf Antoni (Canterbury Bulldogs), Kevin Proctor (free agent), Morgan Smith (Featherstone Rovers).

Out: Yusuf Aydin, James Batchelor (both Hull Kingston Rovers), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Jacob Miller (Castleford Tigers), Sadiq Adebiyi, Brad Walker (both Keighley Cougars), David Fifita (Entrance Tigers), Tinirau Arona, Thomas Minns.

Warrington Wolves

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Wilkin talks about some of the main talking points ahead of the 2023 Super League season and is interested to see how Warrington Wolves perform Jon Wilkin talks about some of the main talking points ahead of the 2023 Super League season and is interested to see how Warrington Wolves perform

Head coach: Daryl Powell

Captain: Stefan Ratchford

Last season: 10th in regular season

What they're saying:

"It's a new team. I think you can see from the guys who are here, it's a different feel and a different vibe and we've got a lot to prove. I think the players who have come in have something to prove and the players who were already here have, too. We want to prove what we're about and by showing everybody. That will be the big focus this year."

- Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell on proving themselves in 2023.

In: Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson, Josh Drinkwater (all Catalans Dragons), Josh McGuire (St George Illawarra Dragons), Paul Vaughan (Canterbury Bulldogs), Matty Russell (Toulouse Olympique).

Out: Oliver Holmes, Jack Hughes, Rob Mulhern, Matt Davis, Jacob Gannon (all Leigh Leopards), Gareth Widdop (Castleford Tigers), Jason Clark (Limoux Grizzlies), Toby King (Wigan Warriors, loan), Ellis Longstaff (Salford Red Devils, loan), Riley Dean (Featherstone Rovers, loan).

Wigan Warriors

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens Highlights of the Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens

Head coach: Matt Peet

Captain: Liam Farrell

Last season: Challenge Cup winners, second in regular season

What they're saying:

"It's important to our fans that we have success. We get reminded a lot that Saints are the best team. The pain of last year is a bigger motivator, you should be motivated by your own success, not jealousy."

- Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet on focusing on using success as fuel.

In: Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants), Ryan Hampshire (Castleford Tigers), Toby King (Warrington Wolves, loan).

Out: Oliver Partington (Salford Red Devils), Jake Bibby, Sam Halsall, Jack Bibby (all Huddersfield Giants), John Bateman (Wests Tigers), Tommy Leuluai (retired).

The new Betfred Super League season starts on Thursday, February 16 as Warrington Wolves host Leeds Rhinos. Watch 66 live matches, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs and the Grand Final, on Sky Sports in 2023 and stream on NOW TV.