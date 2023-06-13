Wakefield's Hugo Salabio given seven-match ban for spear tackle on Richie Myler

Wakefield's Hugo Salabio upends Leeds' Richie Myler (picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Wakefield forward Hugo Salabio has been banned for seven matches for a spear tackle on Richie Myler during his side's Betfred Super League win over Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

Salabio, who was making his debut for the club, admitted a grade F charge following the incident, for which he received a straight red card four minutes into the second half.

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth made no excuse for Salabio's action, saying afterwards: "I thought it was a red, no question about it. He (Myler) was dumped on his head and there are no qualms from us whatsoever."

Despite losing Salabio, Wakefield recovered to post a 24-14 win over their West Yorkshire rivals and claim their first victory of the league season at the 15th attempt.

On Monday, there was further bad news for the club as Sam Hewitt and Sam Eseh were both given one-match bans for Grade B offences, a trip and dangerous contact respectively, and will not be available to face Hull KR in two weeks.

In the same fixture, Leeds back-rower James McDonnell was charged with Grade A dangerous contact but will not be disciplined further.

Leigh winger Josh Charnley has been charged with a Grade B high tackle for his challenge on Hull half-back Jake Clifford but has escaped any ban despite being ordered to pay a £250 fine, while Jez Litten was handed a fine of the same amount for Grade B kicking.

Salford's King Vuniyayawa and Oliver Partington have escaped bans but landed £250 fines for dangerous contact in the 42-10 victory over Castleford, meaning both are available for the Challenge Cup quarter-final against Hull KR.

Catalans were handed a double blow following their crushing 38-4 win over Hull KR, as Mitchell Pearce and Matt Whitley were given suspensions.

Pearce has been given a three-game ban and £250 fine for Grade D kicking, while team-mate Whitley will sit out the next match, against Leigh, after being charged with Grade C dangerous contact.

Castleford's George Griffin escaped any punishment despite being charged with Grade A dangerous contact.