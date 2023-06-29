Konrad Hurrell to remain at St Helens for 2024 season after signing contract extension

Konrad Hurrell will remain at St Helens for the 2024 Super League season

St Helens have announced that Konrad Hurrell has extended his stay at the club until at least the end of the 2024 season.

The Tonga international joined St Helens from the Leeds Rhinos in 2022 and has signed on for a third season with the option for a fourth year in 2025.

In his first year at the Saints Hurrell made 27 appearances, scoring 11 tries and has since made 14 appearances and scored eight tries in 2023.

He also scored in St Helens' famous World Club Challenge victory over the Penrith Panthers.

Konrad Hurell pounces on a Warrington mistake to score St Helens' first try

On signing a contract extension with St Helens, Hurrell said: "I feel good, the club that's given me another chance to get my career going forward and there is no regret that I signed here, I'm happy to go again for another year. I'm grateful and thankful to the club for giving me another opportunity, I'm buzzing about it!

"I feel at home, especially with the fans, the boys and the club have looked after me and my little family well. To be around the lads has been great but them as friends made life a little bit easier when I came here to Saints.

"Winning makes it a lot better when the fans are here, no matter what we are doing we've got to give back to the fans, so winning always makes them feel at home as well. Being out there the fans make you feel at home too.

"Coming to Saints, everyone has won everything anyways and to see them still motivated to win something makes me feel grateful when I got to win another trophy with them. The motivation will always be there because it is the best feeling when you lift a trophy up, and I would love to have that feeling again.

Konrad Hurrell opens the scoring for Saints in their Super League clash with Huddersfield

"I think [head coach Paul Wellens] has done a really great job this year, he's been in the game for so long and knows everything, a very smart coach. It is one thing I really like about him; that he knows everything in the game.

"From day one I had to work hard and get the respect from the fans, and I hope I get to still work hard and get their respect, it's been unreal what they've done for me.

"Within the first month, I got a song! I am grateful to get the love from the fans and I'll still do my best to keep them happy. I'm looking forward to the rest of the year and having another year here with them and listening to them singing and being crazy."

St Helens beat Penrith Panthers to win the World Club Challenge in dramatic fashion with an extra-time golden point winning drop-goal!

Wellens is thrilled to keep Hurrell and said: "We're absolutely delighted that Konrad has extended his stay at the club, it was a no-brainer decision not only on our part but also on his. He has really bought into what we are about here at St. Helens.

"Off the field, he's an infectious character and that rubs off on a lot of the players. You can't have enough blokes who not only are good players but good people as well. Konrad fits well with what we are about perfectly.

"When he takes to the field there are very few people like him in the competition, a really destructive player, who brings so much to our team, so it's great that Koni has made the decision to extend with us, we love having him here."