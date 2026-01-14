Shaun Wane steps down as England head coach after six years and just nine months before World Cup

Shaun Wane has stepped down as England head coach after six years in charge of the national side.

In a statement released by England Rugby League on Wednesday, Wane has "taken time to reflect on the programme" and believes that "the time is right for new leadership" ahead of the start of the World Cup in just nine months time.

Wane won 14 of his 19 matches at England's helm, reaching a World Cup semi-final and claiming series victories over Tonga and Samoa, however came under pressure after a disappointing 3-0 whitewash in the home Ashes series against Australia.

"The RFL would like to thank Shaun for his leadership and unstinting dedication to making the England Rugby League team the very best it could be over the last six years," the statement read.

"Shaun has not only led England with pride, passion and a considerable level of insight; his diligence has set new standards and driven the expectations of a new generation of international stars.

"We wish Shaun the very best for the future and the RFL will undoubtedly call upon his vast knowledge and experience moving forward."

Image: Wane won 14 of his 19 matches at England's helm

'Right time to step aside'

"It has been the honour of my life to coach England Rugby League over the last six years but after careful reflection I believe the time is right to step aside and allow the programme to move forward into its next chapter," Wane said in his parting remarks to England Rugby League.

"The privilege of leading my country in a World Cup, an Ashes Series on home soil and securing victories over Tonga and Samoa will live long in the memory. I'm incredibly grateful to all the players, coaches and staff I've worked alongside during that time, their commitment and professionalism made those moments possible.

"I wish everyone involved with England Rugby League the best going forward and for the World Cup later this year."

Ashes the nail in Wane's coffin

England head coach Shaun Wane has called on everyone in the country to get behind his team ahead of the Rugby League Ashes, which starts this weekend. They are looking to win the series against Australia for the first time in 22 years.

After England's 3-0 Ashes defeat last October, Wane implored superiors and supporters alike that he wanted to lead his country into the World Cup.

"I don't believe, I know I am (the right man to lead England into the Rugby League World Cup).

"The only people who I want is the players and the staff and I know I've got that.

"I'll do a report on the series and what my thoughts are and sit down with people at the RFL.

"They want to make it better, they don't like us losing and we're all going in the same direction. So we have to and must be better for the World Cup next year."

However, the coach's post-series defiance seems to have fallen on deaf ears, and his dismissal was perhaps more predictable after interim RFL chair Nigel Wood confirmed his position was up for review in an interview after the Ashes last year.

"We will review all of that, like we always do," Wood said when asked about Wane's position. "This isn't a kind of public examination of any of the coaches. We will review that in the fullness of time when the reports are received like we do at the end of every international series."

After Wane's dismissal as the full-time head coach, the position is expected to revert to a part-time role, with a new criteria for appointment set to be released by the RFL later this year.