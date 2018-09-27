Wigan Warriors full-back Zak Hardaker charged with drink-driving

Zak Hardaker joined Wigan in May following his sacking by Castleford

Wigan have confirmed England full-back Zak Hardaker has been charged with drink-driving and will appear in court on October 11.

The 26-year-old is currently serving a 14-month ban after testing positive for cocaine in the build-up to last year's Super League Grand Final.

Wigan, who signed Hardaker in May following his sacking by Castleford, confirmed his arrest in a statement.

He has also been charged with driving while uninsured and driving without an MOT.

Hardaker's suspension for taking cocaine expires in November

"Wigan Warriors confirm that they are aware of an incident involving Zak Hardaker on Tuesday evening (September 25) which has seen the player charged with driving with excess alcohol," the statement read.

"He will appear in court on Thursday, October 11.

"The player is co-operating with the police investigation. Wigan Warriors will allow the legal process to take its course.

"The club will be issuing no further comment at this time."