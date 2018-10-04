Matty Smith joins Catalans Dragons on two-year deal

Matty Smith has joined Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal

Catalans Dragons have confirmed the signing of former England scrum-half Matty Smith on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old will link up with his old Wigan team-mate Sam Tomkins and former England coach Steve McNamara at the Challenge Cup winners in 2019 as a straight replacement for Australian Josh Drinkwater.

Smith, who was released by St Helens with a year left on his contract, said: "I'm extremely excited to have signed for the Catalans Dragons.

"After listening to Steve McNamara, hearing his plans and the club's ambitions for the future, I felt it was an offer too good to ignore.

"From a rugby point of view, this is such an exciting time in the Catalans Dragons history.

"They are a side I have admired for years and I will be a privilege to be a part of the club. I have always played with passion and wanted to win trophies above anything else and believe I can do that with Catalans.

"Finally, my young family and I want to embrace the lifestyle and experience of living in the south of France. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I can't wait to get out there."

Smith has scored 46 tries and 847 points in 277 Super League games with St Helens, Wigan, Salford and the Crusaders. He won two Grand Finals and was named Lance Todd winner in Wigan's 2013 Challenge Cup final win over Hull.

He won the last of his four England caps under McNamara in the third Test against New Zealand in 2015.

McNamara said: "Having worked with Matty at international level, I am confident of him adding a wealth of big-game experience and leadership to our group.

"I fully understand and appreciate the organisational and controlling qualities that he will bring to the Catalans Dragons."