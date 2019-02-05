Jonny Lomax signs four-year St Helens contract extension

Jonny Lomax made his debut for St Helens in 2009

England international Jonny Lomax has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at St Helens until the end of the 2022 season.

Lomax, who plays full-back for England and stand-off for his club, is in his testimonial season and has made 190 appearances since making his debut in 2009.

He is the third England international to commit his future to Saints after James Roby and Tommy Makinson signed new deals.

Justin Holbrook was delighted to secure another Saints player's future

St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook said: "It's more fantastic news for our club. Jonny is coming into his best years as a rugby league player.

"He looks very determined, as ever, to have a big season after a terrific year last year.

"He is a very hard worker and a deep thinker of the game. He is an absolute professional how he goes about his business and it's another great boost to have such a quality player commit to the club long-term."

Lomax said: "Obviously I am made up to have re-signed for the team I have supported and followed from a young age in the stands.

Fellow England international Tommy Makinson recently extended his St Helens deal

"Growing up, it was a dream to play for the club and I have been able to live that dream for the last 10 years, culminating in a testimonial, and will now be able to continue it for a further three years.

"My career has had its up and downs, but hopefully we can now add to the good times in the pursuit of trophies this year and beyond as we look to build on 2018.

"It's great committing to the club following Robes and Tommy last week. It is a sign of how close the group is in pursuit of a common goal - trophies. Hopefully there are more to follow suit.

"I'm really happy to be a part of this great group and the more we can keep it together the better it will be moving forward."