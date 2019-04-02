Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 8?

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 8 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

The Panel votes from Round 8 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the season's leaderboard beneath that also...

1:41 Brad Dwyer scored his first ever drop goal from 41 metres as Leeds beat Castleford 21-20 at Headingley. Brad Dwyer scored his first ever drop goal from 41 metres as Leeds beat Castleford 21-20 at Headingley.

3pts - Brad Dwyer

2pts - Trent Merrin

1pt - Konrad Hurrell

1:06 Man of the match Blake Austin scored four tries in Warrington's victory over Hull FC on Friday night. Man of the match Blake Austin scored four tries in Warrington's victory over Hull FC on Friday night.

3pts - Blake Austin

2pts - Stefan Ratchford

1pt - Chris Hill

St Helens' Luke Thompson earned maximum points over the weekend

3pts - Luke Thompson

2pts - Lachlan Coote

1pt - Kane Linnett

2:07 Highlights from the Super League clash between Wigan and Catalans Highlights from the Super League clash between Wigan and Catalans

3pts - Joe Burgess

2pts - Oliver Gildart

1pt - George Williams

Lee Gaskell slotted five kicks at goal against the Broncos

3pts - Lee Gaskell

2pts - Sebastine Ikahihifo

1pt - Alex Walker

David Fifita scored Waekfield's first try in their win over Salford

3pts - David Fifita

2pts - Danny Brough

1pt - Ryan Hampshire

Man of Steel 2019 current leaderboard

Man of Steel table after eight rounds of the Betfred Super League

Full leaderboard up to Round 8 can be found here.

