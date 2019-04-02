Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 8?
By Sky Sports Rugby League
Last Updated: 02/04/19 12:18pm
The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 8 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...
The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.
A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.
The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.
The Panel votes from Round 8 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the season's leaderboard beneath that also...
Leeds Rhinos 21-20 Castleford Tigers
3pts - Brad Dwyer
2pts - Trent Merrin
1pt - Konrad Hurrell
Hull FC 12-63 Warrington Wolves
3pts - Blake Austin
2pts - Stefan Ratchford
1pt - Chris Hill
St Helens 36-24 Hull KR
3pts - Luke Thompson
2pts - Lachlan Coote
1pt - Kane Linnett
Wigan Warriors 42-0 Catalans Dragons
3pts - Joe Burgess
2pts - Oliver Gildart
1pt - George Williams
London Broncos 26-38 Huddersfield Giants
3pts - Lee Gaskell
2pts - Sebastine Ikahihifo
1pt - Alex Walker
Wakefield Trinity 33-22 Salford Red Devils
3pts - David Fifita
2pts - Danny Brough
1pt - Ryan Hampshire
Man of Steel 2019 current leaderboard
Full leaderboard up to Round 8 can be found here.
