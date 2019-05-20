Warrington Wolves' Blake Austin excited for Super League Magic Weekend

Blake Austin has settled quickly into life at Warrington Wolves

Blake Austin admits part of him would like to be watching rather than playing when Super League heads to Anfield for the Magic Weekend.

This year's two-day gathering of all 12 clubs in Liverpool will be the former Canberra Raiders half-back's first experience of the concept, with the NRL having only staged their first Magic Round this year.

Austin and his Warrington Wolves team-mates headline Saturday's matches when they take on Wigan Warriors at 7pm, although the 28-year-old would be happy sitting with the fans soaking up the atmosphere too.

"Some other codes would have riots for days if you tried to pull off something like this," Austin told Sky Sports.

"I think there is a real mutual respect between the fans and it's something special about our sport.

"I'm a little jealous that I have to play this weekend because I'd love to be sat in the stands and enjoy it as a fan, but hopefully we can put on a good show for the people who turn out.

"It's going to be a great weekend and I hope all of the teams do it justice."

Austin has certainly been enjoying life on the pitch so far this season, taking quickly to life at Warrington after making a try-scoring debut in the season-opening 26-6 win at home to Leeds Rhinos.

His performances have been recognised by the Man of Steel judging panel too, with Austin one of the leading contenders for the accolade, and he is pleased with how his switch to these shores is working out so far.

"One of the big reasons for coming over was to get some enjoyment back in my game and I've been able to do that at Warrington," Austin said.

"Off the field, myself and my family are really happy and it certainly makes things easier on the field."

The Magic Weekend is something Austin has had an eye on for a while as well and has heard good things about the event, which sees an entire round of Super League matches played at a single venue, from his team-mates.

"From what I know, it's a bit of a carnival atmosphere," Austin said. "The fans really get behind and I know coming over it was certainly one of the biggest things I was looking forward to.

"Being in a stadium like Anfield, it's great. It's wonderful fans can come together in one stadium and support their team.

"Fans have a real love for the sport before their own team, hence why we can put on events like this."