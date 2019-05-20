Rugby League News

Ex-Hull and Salford forward Jansin Turgut severely injured after fall

Last Updated: 20/05/19 4:41pm

Jansin Turgut fell from a third-floor car park in Ibiza
Former Hull and Salford forward Jansin Turgut is in intensive care in an Ibiza hospital after falling from a third-floor car park.

Turgut, 23, who was recently released by Salford following a disciplinary hearing, is being treated for serious head injuries.

A statement from his former club said: "Salford Red Devils wish Jansin a full and speedy recovery and request that all supporters remain respectful of his family's privacy at this difficult time."

The statement added: "It has been confirmed that the 23-year-old has been taken to Nuestra Senora del Rosario Clinic in Ibiza.

"The club are currently in contact with Jansin's family, while further details are being established."

Turgut, a former England academy captain, signed for the Red Devils at the end of the 2018 season following a successful trial and appeared in the club's opening 10 matches of the 2019 Super League season.

However, he was suspended for allegedly breaching club protocol and sacked in early April.

