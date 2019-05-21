Jansin Turgut on life support in Ibiza after 10-hour operation

Jansin Turgut fell from the third-floor of a car park while on holiday

Former Hull and Salford player Jansin Turgut is on life support in an Ibiza hospital after suffering horrific injuries from a fall from a three-storey car park.

The 23-year-old former England academy captain, who had travelled to the Balearic island for a holiday with a friend following his release earlier this month by Salford, remains in a critical condition at the private Nuestra Senora del Rosario Clinic.

His mother, Carole Butler, says her son underwent a 10-hour operation on Monday and faces several more as doctors address a horrific catalogue of injuries.

Speaking from the hospital, Mrs Butler told Hull Live: "I'm going to tell everyone how it is, I am not going to dress it down.

"He's had severe fractures in every bone in his face. He has broken hips, broken legs, broken knees, broken arm and broken hands so it's really not very good.

"He's on a life support machine but the good news is, miraculously, they don't think at this moment he has brain damage. He had a CT scan this afternoon and we will know the results of that tomorrow.

"He had a 10-hour surgery on his face and his legs yesterday and he has a lot more surgeries to go. I'm not sugar coating it because people should know the truth. We just don't know how this will go. He's more stable now than he was yesterday and that's as much as we know for now."

Mrs Butler flew to Ibiza on Tuesday morning but Turgut's father has been unable to travel.

"His dad is absolutely devastated of course, but he is unable to fly because he is on kidney dialysis," added Mrs Butler. "He cannot be here and he's at home worried and we have to keep calling him at home. It's awful for him being at home."

A fund set up to raise money to help pay for Turgut's treatment raised more than £8,000 within 24 hours.