Toronto Wolfpack owner David Argyle quits over racist comments made to Swinton player

Toronto owner David Argyle has quit as chairman and chief executive of the Championship club over racist comments he made to a Swinton player.

Argyle is the subject of an investigation by the Rugby Football League over comments he made to Swinton forward Jose Kenga in the immediate aftermath of the Lions' game against the Wolfpack in Toronto in April.

Kinshasa-born Kenga revealed on social media that Argyle said to him "do they allow black people in Swinton?" before laughing and handing over a drink token.

Argyle, who has bankrolled the Toronto club since they entered the English game in 2017, made a public apology when the news came to light and on Saturday issued a open letter in which he says he has "sacked himself".

David Argyle - Open Letter

7th June 2019 pic.twitter.com/rDgaWUbLiK — Toronto Wolfpack (@TOwolfpack) June 8, 2019

He wrote: "I was incredibly careless with my words when speaking to Swinton Lions player Jose Kenga after our game at Lamport Stadium on 28th April 2019.

"I understand the unwitting racist connotations of what I said and the distress caused to Jose.

"Jose was gracious to take a video call with me today, I apologised and we discussed the matter in depth.

"I also fully support Jose's decision to go on social media. I called Swinton RFLC, which I respect and admire as a club.

"If any other member of our Wolfpack family had made that comment I made, on balance, regardless of context and environment, I would have fired them.

"Therefore that also applies to me, so I am firing myself as chairman and CEO."

Argyle says the club have begun the search for a new man to fill his roles and has promised to meet all his financial obligations "so that our objective to deliver the best club rugby in the world in Toronto, UK & France remain".

He added in the letter: "The Wolfpack and our new chairman and CEO will remain firmly behind the core values and beliefs that make up the foundation of this organisation.

"The world is a better place with more rugby balls in kids' hands, we aspire to create a global centre for rugby excellence in Toronto, we actively promote opportunities for transatlantic trade and we support local family-run businesses in Ontario.

"I leave with a heavy heart as I have disgraced rugby and my family which I love."