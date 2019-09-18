Sam Burgess faces fine over NRL 'kangaroo court' comments

Sam Burgess could face a fine from the NRL over his comments

England forward Sam Burgess faces a potential fine after describing the National Rugby League (NRL) judiciary process as a "kangaroo court".

The South Sydney captain made the comments on Tuesday after receiving a one-match ban for pulling Sydney Roosters centre Billy Smith's hair on September 5.

Burgess pleaded guilty to the conduct charge which ruled him out of a 30-6 loss to the Roosters on September 13.

"Who is making the calls here?" Burgess said. "Is there a discussion before these calls go out there? I don't know. What's the process? It's like a kangaroo court in there."

Burgess received a one-match ban for pulling Billy Smith's hair

Burgess provoked a reaction from the NRL, who were upset by his comments.

The league's chief executive Todd Greenberg said: "On face value, Sam's comments about the judiciary breach our code of conduct and are offensive to both the chairman and members of the panel who carry out their duties impartially, without fear or favour.

"We take a pragmatic view about most of the debate that occurs around the game.

"However, the NRL judiciary is a longstanding and independent process based on the principles of natural justice in our court system.

"Our chair is an esteemed judge of the highest calibre and our panel members are former high-profile players who are independent from clubs. The integrity of the system and the people in it should never be questioned."

Burgess is expected to explain his comments next week, after agreeing to meet with Greenberg and the Rugby League Players Association.