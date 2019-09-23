Jordan Abdull joins Hull KR on two-year deal

Jordan Abdull has left London Broncos for a return to Hull KR

Former Hull half-back Jordan Abdull will be back with Super League neighbours Hull KR in 2020 after confirming his return to the club on a two-year deal.

Abdull, 23, who began his career with Hull, helped KR secure promotion back to Super League in 2017 while on a season-long loan.

He then returned to his parent club before joining London Broncos for their return to Super League 12 months ago and agreed to his latest move long before the Broncos were relegated on the final day of the season.

"I'm very excited to come back to the club," he said. "I really enjoyed my time here in 2017. I'm just glad now that we have got the deal over the line and I can look forward to progressing my career.

"I want to kick on even more from this year. I feel I had my most consistent year of my career and as a half-back you need to be playing week in, week out."

Hull KR coach Tony Smith said: "I have loved watching Jordan play, particularly this year.

"He played a big part in what was a successful year for the Broncos and, having spoken to Jordan, he's learned so much and is now in a position where he's matured as a young man and player.

"He feels he is ready for that next big challenge and maintaining those Super League standards - he's excited about that."