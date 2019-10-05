Ian Watson: Salford Red Devils' success gives hope to Super League

2:13 Watch highlights as Salford shocked Wigan to reach the Super League Grand Final Watch highlights as Salford shocked Wigan to reach the Super League Grand Final

Ian Watson believes Salford Red Devils' achievement in reaching a maiden Grand Final will give hope to the rest of Super League seeking to break the monopoly of the big four.

The Red Devils' 28-4 victory away to defending champions Wigan Warriors on Friday evening earned them a tilt at St Helens at Old Trafford next Saturday.

Watson's men have become only the eighth team to play in the Grand Final since its inception in 1998 and will now seek to join Saints, Wigan, Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos in lifting the trophy.

Ian Watson believes Salford's win is a boost for the rest of Super League

"We've been a breath of fresh air in the competition and it gives other teams hope," Salford head coach Watson said.

"When you think about how many teams have won the Grand Final or been to the Grand Final, you can count them on one hand.

"So for Salford to do what we've done over the course of the season is a massive achievement by everybody involved. But what we can't do now is think that it's good enough to get there, we need to make sure we finish the job off."

Tui Lolohea celebrates Salford's win with the club's mascot and fans

Former Wigan props Lee Mossop and Gil Dudson were among the try-scorers against their old club and winger Krisnan Inu had a 100 per cent record with the boot to help the visitors continue their fairy-tale season.

Watson admits his players drew extra motivation from being written off by the critics, who expected his team to be battling with relegation rather than contesting the play-offs.

"It's a big statement from the players having been written off," Watson said. "People questioned us even being in the league at the beginning of the season and basically told us we just had to focus on finishing above London.

"But we knew what we had in our group. We had people who were competitors.

"We tried to cherry pick them out of good clubs. People probably thought they were done so to get another opportunity with Salford will probably be one of the proudest moments of their careers."