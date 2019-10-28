Nathaniel Peteru leaves Leeds Rhinos by mutual consent

Nathaniel Peteru's time at Leeds was plagued by injury

Prop forward Nathaniel Peteru has left Leeds Rhinos by mutual consent.

The 27-year-old New Zealander joined the club on a three-year deal in 2018 from Gold Coast Titans but has been released from the last 12 months of his contract to enable him to pursue other opportunities.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "On behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank Nathaniel for all he has given to the Rhinos during his two seasons at Emerald Headingley.

"He has been a popular member of our squad and leaves with our best wishes and thanks. I know he is excited about the new challenges ahead and we wish him the best of luck for the future."

Injury restricted Peteru to just 13 appearances in his first season and he played three times in the last three months of 2019.

Peteru said: "Firstly I would like to thank the club, the players, the coaches and staff for making me and my family feel welcome during my time at Leeds.

"It has been a privilege to represent the club and has also been a great journey for myself.

"I am thankful to the club for allowing me to leave to pursue my ambitions elsewhere and I would also like to pay tribute to the fans who have been unreal to me since I arrived at the club.

"I leave with fond memories and wish the Rhinos all the best for the future."