Lions tour 2019: Ryan Hall injury blow for Great Britain

Ryan Hall suffered a suspected dislocated knee against New Zealand

Ryan Hall became the latest Great Britain player to suffer injury woe on tour as the Lions were beaten in the first Test against New Zealand.

Beaten by a Tongan Invitational XIII in their first outing for 12 years in Hamilton a week earlier, the Lions are now 1-0 behind in their two-match Test series with New Zealand after losing 12-8 in Auckland.

To compound their misery, head coach Bennett confirmed they lost England's record try-scoring winger Hall with a knee injury.

Jermaine McGillvary is the only other specialist winger in the Lions squad

"I think he's dislocated his knee, which he did earlier in the season," Bennett said. "It's gone back in but it did come out, so he said."

Hall, who left Leeds Rhinos 12 months ago to join Sydney Roosters, missed the Test series against the Kiwis in 2018 after undergoing major knee surgery and has been restricted by injury to just six NRL appearances in his first season with his new club.

He was one of only two specialist wingers, along with fellow England international Jermaine McGillvary, named in Bennett's 24-man squad for Great Britain's four-match winter tour.

Wayne Bennett is facing a selection headache on the wing

That leaves the Australian facing a selection headache for next Saturday's second Test in Christchurch.

Asked if he would consider bringing in Wales winger Regan Grace, Bennett said: "I don't know if we can bring other players in. I don't think we can but I'm not sure."

Britain have already lost centre Oliver Gildart due to him suffering a tour-ending shoulder dislocation in the defeat to Tonga.

Bennett confirmed he does not expect prop Luke Thompson to feature again on the tour either after struggling with rib cartilage damage sustained in the same match.