Danny McGuire and Jamie Peacock made our Super League team of the decade

As the decade draws to a close, we put together a team of the standout players in each position from the past 10 years.

Super League has seen plenty of stars rise to the top between 2010 and 2019, and we have come up with what we believe is the ultimate combined XIII of that period.

Sky Sports rugby league experts Barrie McDermott, Brian Carney, Phil Clarke and Terry O'Connor have given us their input in picking this side too, and you can see which players made the team below...

1. Sam Tomkins (Wigan Warriors/Catalans Dragons)

Honours this decade: 3x Grand Final (2010, 2013, 2018), 2x Challenge Cup (2011, 2013), 4x Super League Dream Team (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013), 1x Man of Steel (2012).

Tomkins began his career in the halves, but it was at full-back where he really flourished for both club and country after being moved there at the start of the decade by then-Wigan head coach Michael Maguire.

Barrie McDermott's view: "Quite simply, a world-class talent who could unlock defences with his attacking creativity."

2. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Honours this decade: 2x Grand Final (2014, 2019), 1x Golden Boot award (2018), 3x Super League Dream Team (2014, 2018, 2019).

Makinson burst onto the scene with St Helens in 2011, playing in a Grand Final in his first season, and rapidly established himself as one of the deadliest finishers in Super League - not to mention becoming a mainstay at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Terry O'Connor's view: "I've never seen anyone who can finish like him. He's as strong on the left as on the right carrying the ball and really good coming out on yardage, but the big thing with Tommy Makinson is he can finish a try when he's running out of space."

3. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

Honours this decade: 4x Grand Final (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017), 2x Challenge Cup (2014, 2015), 1x World Club Challenge (2012), 2x Super League Dream Team (2014, 2015).

There was to be no fairy-tale ending for Watkins as he left the Rhinos midway through a difficult 2019 season for the NRL, but that should in no way detract from the incredible impact he had at Headingley during the club's glory years.

Barrie McDermott's view: "Before his injury, Kallum Watkins would beat any opposing player in a one-on-one challenge and had the speed to finish from anywhere."

4. Mark Percival (St Helens)

Honours this decade: 2x Grand Final (2014, 2019), 2x Super League Dream Team (2018, 2019).

Another player who has graduated from the youth system to become an integral part of St Helens' success, filling some big shoes in the process, Percival gets the nod in our team ahead of Castleford Tigers' incredibly consistent Michael Shenton.

Phil Clarke's view: "Australian Matt Gidley had four outstanding seasons as a Saint and they seem to have found another world-class centre right on their doorstep. I may be guilty of recency bias after watching him score two tries against Wigan in the play-offs, but he is one of my favourites."

5. Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos)

Honours this decade: 4x Grand Final (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017), 2x Challenge Cup (2014, 2015), 1x World Club Challenge (2012), 3x Super League Dream Team (2010, 2012, 2014).

The fourth-highest try-scorer in Super League history with 196, Hall is arguably the outstanding winger of his generation and terrorised defences in the competition throughout the decade before moving to Sydney Roosters in 2019.

Phil Clarke's view: "Didn't they used to call him WBW? That is no relation to SBW - Sonny Bill Williams - but an acronym for World's Best Winger. He walks into this team."

6. Kevin Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)

Honours this decade: 3x Grand Final (2011, 2012, 2015), 2x Challenge Cup (2014, 2015), 1x World Club Challenge (2012), 1x Golden Boot award (2012) 1x Harry Sunderland Trophy (2012).

An icon thanks to his skill, leadership qualities and being at the heart of one of the most successful sides in the competition's history. Super League's most successful captain, record appearance-maker (454) and record point-scorer (3,443) was equally comfortable at loose forward too, but we have given him the stand-off role ahead of Danny Brough and Rangi Chase.

Terry O'Connor's view: "I don't think there has been a better captain in recent Super League years. You talk about professionals in the sport, I'd probably say the only other two who could rival Kevin Sinfield in Super League's history are Andy Farrell and Paul Sculthorpe - both of whom are double Man of Steel winners. That's where he is."

7. Danny McGuire (Leeds Rhinos/Hull KR)

Honours this decade: 4x Grand Final (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017), 2x Challenge Cup (2014, 2015), 1x World Club Challenge (2012), 2x Harry Sunderland Trophy (2015, 2017).

Another player who was part of the beating heart of the team during the Rhinos' glory years, McGuire brought the curtain down on a stellar career by helping Hull Kingston Rovers avoid relegation in 2019. He is the competition's all-time record try-scorer with 247 too, edging out Wigan mainstay Thomas Leuluai for the scrum-half berth.

Brian Carney's view: "He stayed on with Leeds post-Sinfield, Leuluai and Peacock, and nabbed another Grand Final in 2017. He's an all-time great in my opinion."

8. Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves)

Honours this decade: 2x Challenge Cup (2012, 2019), 3x Super League Dream Team (2012, 2014, 2016).

Recruited from Championship side Leigh Centurions in 2011, Hill quickly settled to life at Warrington and has been leading from the front since making his bow the following year. A Super League Grand Final winners' ring has eluded him, but he has still been one of the decade's standout front rows.

Brian Carney's view: "He was one of the top props in Super League for a good five years. Alex Walmsley might be slightly ahead of him now, but he gets pipped by Hill for a place in this team."

9. James Roby (St Helens)

Honours this decade: 2x Grand Final (2014, 2019), 1x Harry Sunderland Trophy (2014), 5x Super League Dream Team (2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2018).

Hull FC fans might make a convincing case for 2016 Man of Steel Danny Houghton, but Saints mainstay Roby gets the No 9 shirt in our team. A regular in the Dream Team and a rarity among modern-day hookers in often being utilised to play the full 80 minutes.

Barrie McDermott's view: "They say 71 per cent of the world is covered in water, but the rest of it is covered by James Roby's incredible work-rate."

10. Jamie Peacock (Leeds Rhinos/Hull KR)

Honours this decade: 3x Grand Final (2011, 2012, 2015, 2016), 2x Challenge Cup (2014, 2015), 1x World Club Challenge (2012), 3x Super League Dream Team (2013, 2014, 2015).

Peacock had already been a professional for 12 years in 2010 - having amassed numerous honours and international recognition - but continued to perform at a high level right up to his retirement and helped Leeds dominate the first part of the decade.

Phil Clarke's view: "Anybody who is named in the Dream Team on 11 occasions in their career has to be in. He retired four years ago, but he was at his best longer than any other forward that I can remember and won the domestic treble in his last season at Leeds in 2015."

11. Ben Westwood (Warrington Wolves)

Honours this decade: 1x Challenge Cup (2012), 3x Super League Dream Team (2010, 2011, 2012)

The hard-charging second-row carried on where he left off for Warrington in the first part of his career during this decade, earning international honours and staying part of the squad right up until retiring at the end of the 2019 campaign. Westwood makes the cut ahead of John Bateman and Gareth Ellis.

Brian Carney's view: "He's the original SBW. The start of the decade onward saw the rise of the Wolves in Super League under Tony Smith. They haven't lifted the trophy at Old Trafford yet, but Westwood is one of the reasons they have been in the conversation."

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Honours this decade: 4x Grand Final (2010, 2013, 2016 2018), 2x Challenge Cup (2011, 2013), 1x World Club Challenge (2017), 1x Harry Sunderland Trophy (2016), 2x Super League Dream Team (2015, 2019).

Farrell made his debut for Wigan in April 2010 and has been near-on ever-present for the club since. A lot of the work he does often goes unnoticed, but his influence in the Cherry and White jersey cannot be understated and his honours list underlines that.

Phil Clarke's view: "The most underrated player in Super League. Wayne Bennett thinks he is not big enough at international level, but he would be the first player I would have in my Super League Fantasy Team for 2020."

13. Sean O'Loughlin (Wigan Warriors)

Honours this decade: 4x Grand Final (2010, 2013, 2016 2018), 2x Challenge Cup (2011, 2013), 1x World Club Challenge (2017), 7x Super League Dream Team (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018).

A true one-club man, captain of his hometown team and country, plus a regular in Super League's annual Dream Team selections. O'Loughlin has led by example for the past decade and has been at the forefront from all of Wigan's triumphs during that period.

Terry O'Connor's view: "When I first saw him burst onto the scene and first played with him, you knew he was destined for big things. He's a freaky player who is respected by everyone and I don't know anyone in the game that has got a bad word to say about him."

Special recognition - Rob Burrow (Leeds Rhinos)

Honours this decade: 4x Grand Final (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017), 2x Challenge Cup (2014, 2015), 1x World Club Challenge (2012), 1x Harry Sunderland Trophy (2011).

The whole of the rugby league world was shocked to learn of Burrow being diagnosed with motor neurone disease at the age of 37, but the way so many have rallied around to support him and his family underlines just how widely respected the half-back or hooker was - not to mention being another key player in Leeds' glory years.

Barrie McDermott's view: "Despite his diminutive size, Rob was a giant on the field. He was the best game-changer, and won pretty much everything there is to win on a team and individual level. He was such a difficult player for opponents to tackle and one of the toughest to play in Super League."