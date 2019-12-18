Sam Burgess pleads not guilty to intimidation charge

Sam Burgess appeared at court in New South Wales on Wednesday

Former England rugby league player Sam Burgess has pleaded not guilty to a domestic violence-related intimidation charge.

Burgess was not present at Moss Vale Local Court in New South Wales, with his lawyer appearing on behalf of the former Bradford Bulls and South Sydney Rabbitohs player.

The charge relates to allegations made by the father of Burgess' estranged wife.

At the time of the charge, New South Wales Police said: "About 4pm on Saturday 19 October 2019, police were called to an address at Glenquarry, in relation to a domestic dispute.

"Police from The Hume Police District attended and an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order was applied for on behalf of a 63-year-old man. Following further inquiries, on Wednesday 30 October 2019, a 30-year-old man was charged with the offence of Intimidation (DV related).

"It's alleged the man intimidated the older man during the incident."

Magistrate Ian Cheetham set down a hearing for June 26 2020 over the one charge of intimidation against Mr Burgess.

Burgess - who also appeared for England at the Rugby Union World Cup in 2015 - retired from rugby league earlier this year due to a chronic left shoulder injury.

Announcing the news in October, he said: "This decision was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make in my life, however the decision was out of my hands essentially.

"I am no longer able to be myself day in, day out on the training field and consequently the playing field."

In 2014 Burgess was given the Rugby League International Federation's International Player of the Year award, and won South Sydney's players' player award five times and its best and fairest award on three occasions.

He also played 24 Tests for his country and made two appearances for Great Britain.