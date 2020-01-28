Israel Folau: Gay Halifax player Keegan Hirst criticises Catalans Dragons signing

2:30 Britain's first openly gay rugby league player Keegan Hirst says Catalans Dragons signing of Israel Folau has undermined the sport's work on equality and inclusion. Britain's first openly gay rugby league player Keegan Hirst says Catalans Dragons signing of Israel Folau has undermined the sport's work on equality and inclusion.

Britain's first openly gay rugby league player Keegan Hirst says he is "shocked and disappointed" by the Catalans Dragons' signing of former Australia rugby union player Israel Folau.

Folau, who was sacked last May by Rugby Australia following anti-LGBT posts on social media, signed on a one-year contract with the Super League side on Tuesday.

The Rugby Football League said it had faced a "difficult decision" but confirmed Folau's registration with the Dragons will not be prevented, leading Halifax prop Hirst to condemn the move on Twitter.

I’m shocked and disappointed at the signing of @IzzyFolau. Our great game is tasked with fighting against homophobia and standing up for the values it puts such high stock in. It shows none of the bravery, cameraderie or integrity @rfl expects from its players, staff and fans — Keegan Hirst (@KeeganHirst) January 28, 2020

"I'm shocked and disappointed at the signing of @IzzyFolau," said Hirst, who plays in the second-tier Championship.

"Our great game is tasked with fighting against homophobia and standing up for the values it puts such high stock in.

"It shows none of the bravery, camaraderie or integrity @rfl expects from its players, staff and fans."

Folau reached a settlement with Rugby Australia in December having sued for £7.4m on the grounds of religious discrimination.

In a statement explaining their decision to allow Folau's registration, the RFL said: "However distasteful his previous comments, we don't believe that, under our current regulatory framework, these can prevent his participation in the sport."

Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone has criticised the signing, and revealed he "made Catalans Dragons aware of those views" before the deal was completed.

"Super League deplores the homophobic comments Israel Folau has made in the past, which squarely contradict our sport's core values," Elstone said.

In 2015 Keegan Hirst became the first openly gay rugby league player in Britain

"I have sought the opinion of informed voices connected to our game, and the majority share my disappointment that one of our clubs has chosen to sign him. There is a strong feeling that the decision to sign him lets down many people connected to our sport.

"I made Catalans Dragons aware of those views. However, Super League does not have the authority to veto the registration of players and is satisfied by the due diligence carried out by The Rugby Football League."

Shortly after Folau's signing was confirmed, fellow Super League side Wigan Warriors announced their game against Catalans Dragons on March 22 would be 'Pride Day' as the Warriors "look to support the LGBTQ+ community".

"Here at Wigan Warriors we are committed to the core values of inclusion and respect," Wigan Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski said.

"Our community foundation have a long history of supporting local LGBTQ+ groups and initiatives, and we want everyone who engages with our game to feel welcome, valued and most of all, respected. Rugby League has a strong history of inclusion, of breaking down barriers and of being a forward-thinking sport.

"I think that today more than any day that it is vitally important we reiterate that message. We're looking forward to working with charities, local and hopefully national groups, to make this day a success."

Robbie de Santos of LGBT equality charity Stonewall said: "Our Rainbow Laces campaign is dedicated to changing attitudes so that sport is inclusive of all. To help us in that mission, we need role models from all sports to speak up for equality and challenge prejudice.

Folau reached an undisclosed settlement with Rugby Australia in December 2019

"Folau's remarks also perpetuate a myth that faith and LGBT inclusion cannot coexist. Faith is a big part of many LGBT people's lives, and acceptance as part of a faith community can be incredibly powerful. We hope Folau reflects seriously on this.

"It's encouraging that the Rugby Football League has spoken out about the importance of inclusion and tackling offensive comments in sport. The more players, fans, clubs and organisations that stand up for equality in sport and society, the sooner we kick discrimination out and make sport everyone's game."

RFL is a supporter of Pride Sports, a UK organisation working to challenge LGBT+phobia in sports. Louise Englefield, director of Pride Sports, told Sky Sports News: "I'm really quite disappointed with the signing of Israel Folau.

"He's made his stand with his relationship with lesbian, gay and trans people. He's made his opinions very clear and I don't think those are in keeping with the ethos of rugby league.

"The RFL has done some fantastic work in this area for example it was one of the first national governing bodies to sign the government charter on homophobia and transphobia.

"I personally see this as a backwards step for the sport."