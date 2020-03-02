Super League: Team of the week from Round 5

Liam Marshall earns one of the wing positions in our team after his hat-trick for Wigan

We delve into the Opta stats and pick our combined XIII from the latest round of matches in Super League...

1. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Another outstanding display from the Australian full-back helped Wigan hand Huddersfield Giants their first defeat of the season in Sunday's clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

French was among the try-scorers for the visitors and provided an assist, along with racking up 142 metres from 16 carries.

2. Bill Tupou (Wakefield Trinity)

The 2018 Super League Dream Team member is getting back to his best after last year was disrupted by injury and ran in his first try of the year as Trinity overcame Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

Winger Tupou made 140 metres from 20 carries as well, along with getting away five quick play-the-balls to keep Wakefield rolling forward.

3. Samisoni Langi (Catalans Dragons)

Centre Langi was among the try-scorers for the French side as they fought back to snatch a last-gasp victory away to Hull FC on Sunday.

Langi provided an assist as well and racked up 148 metres from 16 carries, including making one initial break and one supported break.

4. Konrad Hurrell (Leeds Rhinos)

The Tonga international proved a constant thorn in the side of Warrington Wolves on Friday evening as the Rhinos stormed to a 36-0 victory at home to the Challenge Cup holders.

Hurrell racked up 194 metres from 18 carries, including making two initial breaks, came up with an offload and topped off his performance with a try.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

0:23 Watch Liam Marshall run the length of the field to score for Wigan against Huddersfield Watch Liam Marshall run the length of the field to score for Wigan against Huddersfield

Marshall was in scintillating form as Wigan overcame early Super League leaders Huddersfield, leading the way with a hat-trick for the Cherry and Whites.

One of those included an amazing length-of-the-field effort from a chip and chase, while the winger made five initial breaks and carried for a total of 154 metres.

6. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

The stand-off has started the 2020 campaign in an impressive fashion and earned the man of the match accolade as Saints overcame Toronto Wolfpack at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday.

Lomax got his side up and running with two tries against the Canadian outfit and made two initial breaks while carrying for 72 metres.

7. Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers)

Richardson has quickly settled into life with Castleford after switching from St Helens and again playing a starring role as they downed Hull Kingston Rovers on Thursday evening.

The 23-year-old scored a try and provided an assist, along with kicking six out of six attempts at goal and making two breaks with the ball in hand.

8. Adam Cuthbertson (Leeds Rhinos)

The prop made a huge impact off the interchange bench to help the Rhinos to victory at home to Warrington.

Cuthbertson rampaged his way for 154 metres, made four offloads and came up with two quick play-the-balls to help the hosts make inroads against the Wolves.

9. Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

How much the hooker was at the centre of everything for Castleford in the win away to Hull KR is underlined by him making 117 passes, more than any other player in Round 5 of Super League.

But that is a small part of the story. It was McShane's break which led to Michael Shenton finishing off a move which started inside the Tigers' half and he made 117 metres from eight carries as well.

10. Grant Millington (Castleford Tigers)

Another player who had a big effect for his side with his work from the interchange bench, Millington gave Castleford plenty of go-forward in their win at Hull College Craven Park.

He carried for 134 metres from 14 carries and made one initial break, along with coming up with one quick play-the-ball and one offload.

11. Benjamin Julien (Catalans Dragons)

2:21 Watch the highlights as Catalans fought back to overcome Hull FC in a dramatic Super League match Watch the highlights as Catalans fought back to overcome Hull FC in a dramatic Super League match

The back row led the way for the Catalans with two tries during Sunday's win away to Hull FC, along with making two initial breaks for his side.

Julien came up with some important interventions for his side in defence as well, making 32 tackles during the match.

12. Matty Ashurst (Wakefield Trinity)

Ashurst was a big presence for Trinity both with the ball in hand and defensively to help the away side secure an important win away to Salford.

The 30-year-old made 97 metres when on the attack, offloading twice and coming up with a quick play-the-ball, while in defence he made 42 tackles.

13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (St Helens)

Playing off the interchange bench, McCarthy-Scarsbrook made some important contributions during St Helens' victory against Toronto.

Along with being among the try-scorers, the testimonial man made 126 metres from 16 carries, including one initial break, along with coming up with two offloads.