Shaun Wane's open letter to rugby league fans: We pull together when times are tough

England rugby league coach Shaun Wane pens an open letter urging all rugby league fans to do their bit to fight the coronavirus.

These are tough times for the country and the world - I know rugby league people are in the middle of it all, whether it's our players and clubs who are desperate to get on and play games, or our supporters and volunteers who will also be missing the game, and facing challenges away from it.

The whole country needs to stick together and look after each other. Listen to the expert guidance, and stay away from any social contact that isn't essential - I know that's tough, but this is about saving people's lives who shouldn't be leaving us yet.

We all owe it to the nurses, the doctors, the teachers, the supermarket workers, and all the others working in the supply industry, helping us to survive while we distance ourselves from each other. Our most important job is to stay within our households.

I know we'll do our bit - the Rugby League community is full of great people who pull together when times are tough. And the sport can also help in terms of promoting physical and mental health, especially in the towns where our game is such a big part of the community.

There's already been a lot of initiatives launched, from the RFL, Super League and Rugby League Cares, and I know they will be a big help.

It's a time to spend with our close family. We have ways of keeping in touch with wider family and friends. Make sure you use them.

Then when we come back together again when this has subsided, we can enjoy things even more.

So stay safe, look after yourselves and each other, and we'll be back soon.