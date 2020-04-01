VOTE: Best Super League wingers

Former Leeds winger Ryan Hall is among our five nominees this week

With Super League celebrating its 25th season in 2020, Sky Sports is running a public vote to discover the best XIII to have played in the competition since it was launched in 1996.

The summer era of rugby league has seen some greats of the sport emerge and we will be running one poll a week for each position until our team has been filled.

We began last week with a look at full-back, and former St Helens star Paul Wellens came top in that vote with 42 per cent, with Kris Radlinski next with 35 per cent.

Now we take a look at who will join Wellens in the team on the wings. We have again narrowed it down to a shortlist of five and the top two in the vote will take their places in our combined XIII.

Make your choice with our vote below, and if you are still unsure about who to pick then we have brief profiles of all of our nominees...

Pat Richards

0:44 Watch Pat Richards in action for Wigan Watch Pat Richards in action for Wigan

The former Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers back joined Wigan Warriors for the 2006 and went on to become a mainstay of the side for eight seasons.

The high point came in 2010 when he earned the Man of Steel award for his part in helping Wigan triumph in the Grand Final and earn a Dream Team nomination. He was also part of the Warriors team crowned champions in 2013 too and had a spell with Catalans Dragons in 2016.

In total, the Ireland international scored 167 tries in 244 appearances for Wigan and proved a prolific goal-kicker, landing 898 and kicking four drop goals during his time with the club as well.

Tommy Makinson

0:37 Watch Tommy Makinson show his try-scoring prowess for St Helens Watch Tommy Makinson show his try-scoring prowess for St Helens

At 28, Makinson is arguably approaching the peak of his powers and has already proven himself one of the most devastating wingers of the modern era.

He has played in two of St Helens' Grand Final-winning sides and earned a place in the Super League Dream Team on three occasions, along with earning international recognition by winning the Golden Boot in 2018.

So far, Makinson has scored 132 tries in 229 appearances for Saints and, like Richards, has proven a useful goal-kicker too with 123.

Ryan Hall

0:42 Watch Ryan Hall's famous try which clinched the 2015 League Leaders' Shield for Leeds Watch Ryan Hall's famous try which clinched the 2015 League Leaders' Shield for Leeds

Now plying his trade in the NRL for Sydney Roosters, former Leeds Rhinos star Hall thrilled the Headingley faithful and put terror into the hearts of opposing defenders in Super League between 2007 and 2018.

He ran in a total of 231 tries in 328 appearances for the Rhinos, with perhaps the most memorable being the last-gasp score against Huddersfield Giants in 2015 which clinched the League Leaders' Shield.

The 32-year-old was a Grand Final winner on six occasions and was named in the Super League Dream Team four times as well.

Jason Robinson

A superstar in both codes of rugby, Robinson was one of the poster boys in the early days of Super League having been part of the Wigan team which dominated the final years of the winter era as well.

Known for his jinking runs and bursts of pace, the former Hunslet winger was part of the Cherry and Whites team which lifted the trophy in the first Grand Final in 1998, scoring his side's only try in the match and earning the Harry Sunderland Trophy for man of the match.

He made the full-time switch to rugby union in 2000, going on to be part of the England team which won the Rugby World Cup in 2003.

Lesley Vainikolo

Possessing a lethal combination of pace, power and strength, the man nicknamed 'The Volcano' played a huge part in Bradford Bulls' successes in the early 2000s.

Arriving from Canberra Raiders for the 2002 season, Vainikolo scored an incredible 145 tries in 149 appearances for Bradford before switching to rugby union in 2007.

Along the way, the New Zealand international played a part in three Grand Final triumphs with the Bulls, earned a Dream Team place twice and was Super League's top try-scorer with 36 in 2004.