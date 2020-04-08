VOTE: Best Super League centres

Jamie Lyon left a huge mark on Super League in just two season with St Helens, but does he get your vote?

With Super League celebrating its 25th season in 2020, Sky Sports is running a public vote to discover the best XIII to have played in the competition since it was launched in 1996.

The summer era of rugby league has seen some greats of the sport emerge and we will be running one poll a week for each position until our team has been filled.

Last week saw us search for the two wingers to join full-back Paul Sculthorpe in our team, with Leeds Rhinos icon Ryan Hall (35 per cent of the vote) and Bradford Bulls' explosive wide man Lesley Vainikolo (26 per cent) coming out on top.

This week it is the two centre positions on the agenda and once more we have narrowed it down to a shortlist of five players for you to choose from.

Make your choice with our vote below, and if you are still unsure about who to pick then we have brief profiles of all of our nominees as well.

Keith Senior

Senior came through the ranks at Sheffield Eagles and played for them during the first four seasons of Super League, but it was Leeds Rhinos he became most associated with following his move to Headingley in 1999.

In 12 seasons at the club, Senior was part of four Grand Final-winning teams, won the World Club Challenge twice and was named in the Super League Dream Team on five occasions.

Regarded as one of the greatest players of the summer era, former Great Britain and England international Senior also ranks ninth on the list of all-time appearances in Super League with 413.

George Carmont

The Samoa international spent five seasons with Wigan Warriors towards the end of his career, but made a huge impact on the competition during that time.

Carmont became a firm fans' favourite during his time with the Warriors too, helping them to victory over old rivals St Helens in the 2010 Grand Final.

As well as this, he was included in the Dream Team three times and finished with 79 tries in 153 appearances for the Cherry and Whites.

Gary Connolly

Connolly had already enjoyed an extensive career with both St Helens and Wigan prior to rugby league switching to a summer season, but went on to star for the Warriors and Leeds during the early years of Super League as well.

The former Great Britain international was part of the team which won the inaugural Grand Final in 1998 and was named in the Dream Team on three occasions during his time with the Cherry and Whites.

Connolly, whose versatility saw him play at full-back too, was also nominated for the Dream Team when he was at Leeds in 2003.

Jamie Lyon

The Australia international only spent two seasons with St Helens before returning to the NRL, but it is impossible to understate the impact he made during the 2005 and 2006 campaigns.

Lyon began by setting up two tries on his debut for Saints against Widnes Vikings and went on to earn the Man of Steel award in his debut season, along with receiving the RLPA players' player of the year accolade and a Dream Team spot.

He took over goal-kicking duties from Paul Sculthorpe the following season too, helping St Helens win the League Leaders' Shield, Grand Final and Challenge Cup, along with earning another Dream Team spot before heading back to Australia with Manly Sea Eagles.

Kallum Watkins

Now plying his trade in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans, Watkins became a mainstay of the Leeds team during their golden era after making his debut in 2008 aged just 16.

Over nearly 12 seasons, Watkins played in three of the Rhinos' Grand Final triumphs and was included in the Dream Team twice.

He ascended to become captain of the club as well before leaving for Australia midway through the 2019 season, as well as earning international recognition for England.