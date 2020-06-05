Friday's NRL wrap: Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm triumph

Matt Burton played a starring role for the Panthers against the Warriors

We recap all of the action from Friday's two NRL matches which saw Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm emerge victorious…

Penrith Panthers 26-0 New Zealand Warriors

Two tries from 20-year-old half-back Matt Burton set Penrith Panthers on their way to victory against the New Zealand Warriors at Campbelltown Stadium in the first match of the day.

Burton seized on a fortuitous bounce of the ball from half-back partner Jarome Luai's kick to open the scoring and then showed his alertness to snaffle a loose ball and race 40 metres to dot down for his second.

0:19 Matt Burton pounced on a poor kick from Blake Green and flew past the Warriors defence to grab his second try of the match Matt Burton pounced on a poor kick from Blake Green and flew past the Warriors defence to grab his second try of the match

Luai got in on the action as well to take Penrith into a 16-0 lead at the break and they continued where they left off when the second half got under way.

Josh Mansour finished off an impressive attack from Penrith to take them further in front and the win was sealed when Burton sent Billy Burns over 16 minutes from time, while the Warriors were unable to get on the board to be nilled just one week after keeping St George Illawarra Dragons scoreless.

The result takes Penrith's record to three wins and one draw from their opening four matches, meaning they are unbeaten at this point of the season for the first time since 1997.

Melbourne Storm 22-8 South Sydney Rabbitohs

0:27 Ryan Papenhuyzen got on the end of a great break and pass from Suliasi Vunivalu to open the scoring for Storm Ryan Papenhuyzen got on the end of a great break and pass from Suliasi Vunivalu to open the scoring for Storm

Craig Bellamy and Melbourne Storm maintained their hoodoo over Wayne Bennett and South Sydney Rabbitohs in the second clash of the day at AAMI Park.

Head coach Bellamy saw his impressive record against teams coached by Bennett extend to 26 wins from 36 meetings, while the 22-8 win for his side ensured the Storm extended their winning record against Souths on their own patch to 16 straight matches.

The Storm took the lead nine minutes with an unconverted try from a length-of-the-field counter-attack which was started and finished by Josh Papenhuyzen, but the Rabbitohs edged ahead when Latrell Mitchell picked out Alex Johnston to score and Adam Reynolds added the extras.

0:26 Some slick handling lead to Josh Addo-Carr putting it on a plate for Justin Olam to seal the win for Storm Some slick handling lead to Josh Addo-Carr putting it on a plate for Justin Olam to seal the win for Storm

Suliasi Vunivalu put Melbourne back in front with a second unconverted score just before the break and although Reynolds drew the away side level with a penalty after the break, a string of errors would prove to be their undoing.

The Storm were guilty of making errors too, but were clinical when it mattered. A penalty from Cameron Smith to put them back, followed by Josh Addo-Carr hauling down a superb kick from Cameron Munster to score and Justin Olam finishing off a slick move late on.

Reaction

1:04 Cameron Munster feels the Storm need better execution and need to improve their shape, but was happy with their win Cameron Munster feels the Storm need better execution and need to improve their shape, but was happy with their win