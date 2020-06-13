Saturday's NRL round-up: South Sydney Rabbitohs, Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders triumph

Suliasi Vunivalu dives over for a try in Melbourne's win over Newcastle

We recap Saturday's NRL Round 5 matches as South Sydney Rabbitohs, Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders all secured wins...

South Sydney Rabbitohs 32-12 Gold Coast Titans

Two tries from Dane Gagai helped South Sydney Rabbitohs snap a run of three straight defeats as they overcame Gold Coast Titans 32-12 in Saturday's opening match.

Souths went ahead through the inspirational Latrell Mitchell with just three minutes on the clock, with the Titans getting on the board four minutes later thanks to Philip Sami's converted try.

But it was all the Rabbitohs for the rest of the half as wingers Alex Johnston and Gagai - who had another possible score ruled out - both crossed, followed by Braidon Burns getting on the scoreboard as well.

Adam Reynolds, who was five from five with conversion attempts, added a penalty in the closing stages of the first half to take the score to 26-6 at the break.

The match was much more closely fought after the interval and the Titans added a second try through Bryce Cartwright in the 43rd minute.

But Gagai's second five minutes from full time put the seal on the win for Souths. However, Wayne Bennett's men will be waiting on whether Jaydn Su'a will face any punishment after being placed on report for a shoulder charge.

Newcastle Knights 12-26 Melbourne Storm

Melbourne Storm held off a determined second-half challenge to hand Newcastle Knights their first loss of the season with a 26-12 win at Central Coast Stadium.

Led by influential hooker Cameron Smith, the Storm went ahead through Ryley Jacks in the third minute, with further scores coming from Suliasi Vunivalu and Tino Faasuamaleau to put the visitors firmly in control.

Kalyn Ponga's penalty got the Knights on the board just before half time to send them in trailing 18-2 and the hosts mounted a fightback after the break as teenage talent Bradman Best and Edrick Lee went over to close the gap.

But a penalty goal from Smith after David Klemmer was controversially penalised for taking out Dale Finucane off the ball allowed Melbourne to settle any jangling nerves with six minutes to go.

That was followed by Brandon Smith muscling his way over for a try in the 76th minute as the Storm sealed their fourth win of the campaign.

Wests Tigers 6-14 Canberra Raiders

Ricky Stuart's 400th game as an NRL coach ended in victory as Canberra Raiders ground out a 14-6 win away to Wests Tigers in the final game of the day.

A low-scoring first half saw the Tigers lead 4-0 at the interval, with Luke Brooks' unconverted try after 18 minutes proving the difference between the sides.

Canberra got themselves back into the contest when Jack Wighton broke clear of the Tigers defence to dot down for a converted score.

Josh Hodgson and George Williams celebrate Canberra's win

Then when Russell Packer, playing his first game for over a year, was sin-binned for a professional foul on Jordan Rapana it gave the Raiders a numerical advantage which they made the most of.

George Williams stabbed through a grubber kick and Nick Cotric applied the finish, with Jarrod Croker nailing the touchline conversion attempt.

The win was sealed with a penalty kick from Moses Mbye on the hour mark.