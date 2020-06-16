LISTEN: Luke Thompson joins the Golden Point podcast

Luke Thompson joins the Golden Point podcast for his first interview since moving to Australia

On this week's Golden Point podcast, Luke Thompson joins the panel for his first interview since making the switch from St Helens to Canterbury Bulldogs.

The England and Great Britain international prop tells Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Terry O'Connor the story behind why he joined the NRL outfit six months ahead of his planned move.

Thompson also responded to St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus' comments about him not accepting a pay cut and explains why he believes the decision to join Canterbury now was best for both parties.

The 25-year-old gives us an insight into life during a 14-day quarantine in a Melbourne hotel after arriving in Australia and how he's going to be keeping in shape ahead of joining his new team-mates at training as well.

Plus, there is a look back on his progress from making his Saints debut on his 18th birthday to becoming regarded as the best prop in the world, and his ambitions in the NRL.