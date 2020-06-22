Sky agrees TV revenue deal with Super League for 2020 season

The Super League is planning for a return with several rule changes

Sky Sports has reached a deal with Super League and the RFL over television revenue money for the 2020 season.

The three parties have come to an agreement over broadcast revenues which recognises the huge disruption to this season's fixture calendar- as a result of the coronavirus pandemic - and the significant impact it has had on television schedules.

The Super League season is heading towards a restart with several rule changes in place for at least the remainder of the 2020 campaign.

Rugby league has been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with clubs growing increasingly concerned about the financial implications of having no games.

The agreement is subject to the sport resuming when government and public health advice allows.

Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone said: "Rugby League's 25-year relationship with Sky Sports has been built on a genuine partnership that has never been more evident than during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement which acknowledges the disruption to Sky Sports' Super League schedules but gives our clubs greater financial certainty moving forward in these challenging times.

"Our resilience will continue to be tested - but we are grateful to Sky for their ongoing support."