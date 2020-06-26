Friday's NRL round-up: Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters victorious

Brett Morris scored a hat-trick to help Sydney Roosters to victory

We recap Friday's action in the NRL, as Melbourne Storm racked up a comfortable win and Sydney Roosters made it five in a row...

Melbourne Storm 50-6 New Zealand Warriors

Suliasi Vunivalu led the way with three tries for Melbourne Storm as they inflicted more misery on the New Zealand Warriors by racking up a half-century of points in the day's first game.

Despite losing influential stand-off Cameron Munster to injury during the match, the Storm showed no mercy as they ran in nine tries at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

A superb end-to-end attack which was finished by Paul Momirovski after 12 minutes set Melbourne on their way, with Vunivalu and Ryan Papenhuyzen going over before Momirovski grabbed his second just after the half-hour.

The kicking of Cameron Smith, who landed seven of nine conversion attempts, made it 22-0 at half time, although the Warriors did pull one back through a converted try from Patrick Herbert two minutes after the restart.

But another from Papenhuyzen, two more from Vunivalu, plus single tries from Brandon Smith and Josh Addo-Carr wrapped up a comfortable win for the Storm.

Sydney Roosters 26-12 St George Illawarra Dragons

Brett Morris grabbed a hat-trick to help make it five wins in a row for Sydney Roosters as they overcame a determined St George Illawarra Dragons side at Bankwest Stadium.

ACL tears suffered by Victor Radley and Sam Verrills marred the win though, with the Roosters lodging an official complaint with the NRL over the standard of the playing surface.

As for the match itself, the reigning NRL premiers got the ball rolling in the fourth minute when Morris finished following a spell of early pressure and that was followed by Jared Warea-Hargreaves scoring following some superb skill by Joseph Manu - in at full-back for the injured James Tedesco.

But the Dragons went into half time level at 10-10 as Mikaele Ravalawa and Zac Lomax both went over for tries set up by Matthew Dufty.

Lomax kicked St George ahead six minutes into the second half with a penalty just minutes after the Roosters had a try ruled out by the video referee at the other end.

But Morris crossed to restore Sydney's lead soon after, with the impressive Luke Keary and Morris wrapping up his hat-trick put the seal on the victory.