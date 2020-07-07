LISTEN: Golden Point podcast with Barrie McDermott and Barrow Raiders chairman Steve Neale

On this week's Golden Point podcast, we take a look outside of Super League and delve into the world of Championship and League One rugby.

Barrow Raiders chairman Steve Neale joins Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Barrie McDermott to give an update on the plans to restart the semi-professional game in 2020.

The former Barrow player explains how the club are striving to ensure the community game in the area remains strong too and keeping the flag flying for the sport in an area without a Super League team.

There is also a discussion about the strength of the sport in Cumbria and Neale's ambitions for the Raiders.

Plus, the panel look at Ottawa Aces, the latest Canadian team to enter the British game, ahead of their debut in League One in 2021.