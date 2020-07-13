NRL: Round 9 team of the week

Charlie Staines grabbed four tries on his Penrith debut

We pick our XIII of the players who stood out during the weekend's matches from Round 9 of the NRL season...

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

Last year's Dally M medallist again showcased his huge influence on the Roosters team as they overcame North Queensland Cowboys 42-16.

Tedesco set up four of Sydney's tries, assisted four line-breaks and broke the line twice himself as he carried for 213 metres with 45 post-contact metres.

2. Charlie Staines (Penrith Panthers)

Welcome to the NRL, Charlie Staines! The 19-year-old became the first debutant since 2008 to score four tries in a match as Penrith defeated Cronulla Sharks 56-24.

In total, Staines made 147 metres and broke the line four times, along with providing an assist for one of Penrith's other tries.

3. Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans)

Normally deployed in the second row, Fermor lined up at centre for Gold Coast and scored his first NRL try as they defeated New Zealand Warriors 16-12.

The 21-year-old was a big running threat for the Titans as well, carrying for 82 metres during the match.

4. Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Lomax was the leading point-scorer for the Dragons as they made it three wins in their past five matches with a 34-4 win at home to Manly Sea Eagles.

Along with kicking four conversions, one penalty and scoring a try, the 20-year-old assisted one try, set up a line break and made 139 metres, along with 62 post-contact metres.

5. Matt Ikuvalu (Sydney Roosters)

0:21 Matt Ikuvalu became the first player to score five tries in a game for the Roosters since 1955. Matt Ikuvalu became the first player to score five tries in a game for the Roosters since 1955.

Ikuvalu was only included in the team after Brett Morris pulled up injured in the warm-up but made the most of his opportunity by scoring five tries in the win over the Cowboys.

As well as his try-scoring haul, the 26-year-old made 139 metres and 54 post-contact metres, along with breaking the line four times.

6. Corey Norman (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Norman scored one try and set up another to help St George to a much-needed win on their return to playing home games at Jubilee Netstrata Stadium.

The stand-off also carried for 72 metres and kept Manly on the back foot with his in-play kicks which came to a total of 233 metres.

7. Jamal Fogarty (Gold Coast Titans)

Fogarty pulled the strings in the halves for the Titans as they recorded what in the past year has proven to be a rare home win.

He set up one of Gold Coast tries, kicked a goal and carried for 73 metres. He also forced a drop-out and made 321 metres with his in-play kicking.

8. Tevita Pangai Jr (Brisbane Broncos)

Brisbane's props helped lay the foundations as they stormed back to winning ways with a 26-8 win over fellow strugglers Canterbury Bulldogs.

Pangai Jr was not only among the try-scorers for the Broncos, he also set one up, assisted a line break and carried for 119 metres and 58 post-contact metres.

9. Reed Mahoney (Parramatta Eels)

It was hardly a vintage performance from Parramatta, but hooker Mahoney was hugely influential for them as they edged out Newcastle Knights 10-4 on Sunday.

The 22-year-old provided one try assist, made one line break and assisted another, along with making a team-highest 48 tackles.

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Like Pangai Jr, Haas was a huge running threat for the Broncos in the win over the Bulldogs as he covered 217 metres.

He made 96 post-contact metres too, along with contributing 27 tackles in Brisbane's defensive effort.

11. Sam Stone (Gold Coast Titans)

The son of former Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone played an important role for the Titans as they overcame the Warriors on Friday.

Stone came up with a try, made 57 metres with the ball in hand and contributed on the defensive side with 32 tackles.

12. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Martin was another of the try-scorers for the Panthers in their high-scoring win away to Cronulla.

Along with crossing the whitewash, the second row carried for 71 metres and broke the line once.

13. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Another big presence in the middle for Brisbane as they defeated Canterbury, Carrigan made a team-highest 43 tackles in defence.

With the ball in hand, the 22-year-old covered 153 metres and made 60 post-contact metres.