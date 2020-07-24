Friday's NRL wrap: Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm seal wins

Cameron Smith and Jahrome Hughes celebrate during Melbourne's win over Brisbane

We round up all of Friday's action from Australia as Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm both triumphed...

North Queensland Cowboys 12-24 Manly Sea Eagles

Josh Hannay's first game as interim coach of the Cowboys ended in defeat as Manly secured a win which took them back into the top eight of the table.

The visitors made the most of a strong start when Curtis Sironen forced his way over after six minutes and they moved further in front through Danny Levi with 25 minutes gone.

Kyle Feldt takes to the air to score for the North Queensland Cowboys against the Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL.

Kyle Feldt's spectacular try got the North Queensland back into the match six minutes before the break though, with the winger converting his own score to make it 12-6 to the Sea Eagles at half time.

The inspirational Daly Cherry-Evans helped the Sea Eagles extend their advantage just before the hour though, forcing his way over despite Feldt's best efforts to stop him.

Half-back partner Cade Cust, who impressed in place of the injured Dylan Edwards, went over in the 66th minute as well and Reuben Garrick made it four from four with conversion attempts.

Kyle Feldt's last ditch tackle wasn't quite enough to stop Daly Cherry-Evans touching down for Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL.

Feldt's second converted score 10 minutes from time gave North Queensland a glimmer of hope, but Manly held firm to secure the win in Townsville

Brisbane Broncos 8-46 Melbourne Storm

Two tries apiece for Josh Addo-Carr, Jahrome Hughes and Tino Faasuamaleaui helped Melbourne make it five wins in a row and inflict more misery on the Broncos.

Melbourne could hardly have asked for a better start when Addo-Carr went over for his first in the opening minute, but English prospect Herbie Farnworth - who was previously denied by the video referee - helped get them back on level terms with 12 minutes gone.

Josh Addo-Carr scores the opening try for the Melbourne Storm over the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL.

Kotoni Staggs kicked the conversion and then put his side ahead with a penalty, but Cameron Smith got the visitors back on level terms with a penalty of his own, followed by Hughes crossing to help them into a 12-8 lead at the break.

It was all Melbourne in the second half though and a devastating counter-attack, started by Addo-Carr scooping up a loose ball and streaking clear, led to Kenny Bromwich crashing over to increase the Storm's lead.

That opened the floodgates and Faasuamaleaui went over for his first on 53 minutes, followed by Ryan Papenhuyzen getting on the scoresheet six minutes later.

Jahrome Hughes goes over to complete a showtime try for the Melbourne Storm against the Brisbane Broncos.

Hughes and Addo-Carr followed to complete their respective hauls and Faasuamaleaui got his second six minutes from time with Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr in the sin-bin.

Smith also kicked six of eight conversion attempts to take him to a career tally of 2,700 points.