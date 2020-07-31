Super League: No Covid-19 cases ahead of season restart

All players involved in Super League's restart have tested negative for coronavirus.

The competition returns as champions St Helens face Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield tackle Leeds in a double-header behind closed doors at Headingley on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Of the 540 tests carried out this week across Super League, involving players, support staff and match officials, 538 have been negative and the other two results are still awaited.

Of the two still outstanding, only one is a player and not from any of the four clubs in action this weekend.

All involved in Super League's return have now been tested at least three times - a total of 1,462 tests - and so far none have been positive.