Huddersfield Giants: Ashton Golding out of Super League season start with injury

Ashton Golding will miss the start of the Super League season for the second successive year after dislocating a shoulder in training with Huddersfield Giants.

The 24-year-old was forced to delay his full debut for the Giants in 2020 after joining from Leeds Rhinos due to tearing a hamstring in a pre-season friendly and the club have announced he will now be out until late May following his latest setback.

Jamaica international Golding, who played a key role in the country's qualification for the 2021 World Cup, is set to undergo surgery this week.

Injury is not ideal but I’m still blessed & grateful.



My surgery is just one of the many twists and turns 2021 has in store for me. I’ll ride the wave and come out on top. I’ll be back with my giants brothers soon till then imma make no noise & drink coffee



Peace and Love — Ashton Golding (@ashtongolding1) January 18, 2021

The Super League season is due to start on March 25, a fortnight later than scheduled, which means Golding is set to miss up to two months.

"While it's obviously disappointing that Ashton has sustained this injury, we expect him to make a full recovery and return stronger than ever," Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson said.

"We expect to see Ashton return to the field in late-May but, in the meantime, we will be working to make sure he improves himself and hits the ground running when he returns to Betfred Super League action.

"Ashton is a strong individual who's come back better from injury before and last season he was tremendous after his return from injury, showing the Giants fans how good a player he is, and we back him to do the same in recovering this time with the help of our medical department."

Meanwhile, Australian half-back Jack Cogger will join up with the squad this week subject to clearing Covid-19 protocols after completing his quarantine on arrival in the UK.

Club captain Aidan Sezer is due to return this week but must also quarantine for a period before re-joining the squad and Huddersfield expect new signing Ricky Leutele to arrive next week after receiving visa clearance.