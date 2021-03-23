Matt King OBE: Sky Sports commentator Bill Arthur's tribute to his lasting impression and legacy

Matt King OBE made a big impression on so many people, including Bill Arthur

The funeral of former London Broncos Academy player Matt King, who died last month at the age of 33, takes place later this week. Matt left a lasting impression on those he met in the world of rugby league, among them Sky Sports rugby league commentator Bill Arthur…

In the words of his older brother Andy, Matt King "was a stubborn little so and so who always wanted to prove people wrong".

Maybe it was the Lancastrian in him which gave Matt that stubborn streak. After all, his grandad Peter was from Wigan and was a proud supporter of the Cherry and Whites.

5:22 Matt King spoke to Sky Sports' Mike Stephenson in 2013 shortly after being awarded his OBE to tell his incredible story Matt King spoke to Sky Sports' Mike Stephenson in 2013 shortly after being awarded his OBE to tell his incredible story

Well, Matt managed to prove a lot of people wrong in his brief life. Despite being paralysed from the neck down as a 17-year-old, when injured on the playing field, Matt King OBE crammed so much into the following years, right up to his death at the age of 33. A first-class law degree, carrying the Olympic torch and taking part in the New York marathon were just some of his achievements.

That New York Marathon story is a good example of Matt's stubbornness and determination. He was turned down from a place in the London Marathon, so he said: "Right, I'll go to New York instead".

He did just that, raising thousands of pounds for charity in the process. Not only was he stubborn and determined, Matt was also very cheeky; he once managed to talk his way into the exclusive paddock area at a Silverstone Formula One Grand Prix.

Maybe that cheeky side of his nature was what appealed to my former colleague Mike Stephenson. Stevo and Matt had a great rapport, and I can remember the pair of them winding each other up at various events they attended. And Stevo did a memorable interview with Matt soon after he had been awarded his OBE.

"He was a true friend who fought against all the odds to become a shining light, a beacon of hope for many others who had suffered from similar injuries," Stephenson said.

"King by name and King by nature, a leader of hope, a driving force to prove he could achieve so many things in life and show others the way to succeed.

"His smile alone could light up the room, a warmth so special you knew he would be your friend. I will miss him and so will many others who came in contact with a true gentleman."

Eddie Hemmings was another who spent time in the presence of the King:

"To say he was an inspiration is doing him down," Hemmings said. "Matt was a remarkable human being who always - to use the old adage - looked on the bright side of life, living for and looking forward to tomorrow, getting married, raising a family and of course being awarded an OBE.

"How deserved. Inspirational? Yes of course, and without doubt a hero and a true rugby league legend."

One of my fondest memories of Matt was filming him in his newly adapted home - financed with the help of the Rugby League Benevolent Fund - on the outskirts of Bedford. Matt was so proud of having his own space, complete with a wall-consuming TV and other gadgets.

He nonchalantly said that one of the benefits of his new home was that it was handy for the station, so that he could travel into central London where he was working for a legal firm. In his chair and accompanied by his carer, he would take the train into the city where he'd put his law degree to good use.

Matt could have hidden away in that home of his, but he found love with Ilona who became his wife and he was a proud and devoted father to his two daughters, Arabella and Georgia. Matt's dad Chris remembers him towing the two girls around in a little trailer attached to his wheelchair; he was a devoted father.

Matt used his experiences to become a motivational speaker. He could have a group of schoolchildren listening in rapt silence and an audience of city professionals on their feet applauding him.

Matt King has passed on now, but his remarkable story will surely continue to motivate and inspire others for years to come.