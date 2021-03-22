LISTEN: Leigh Centurions head coach John Duffy on the Golden Point Podcast ahead of new Super League season

Leigh head coach John Duffy is our first guest of the year

The new Super League season is just around the corner, and that brings with it the return of the weekly episodes of the Golden Point Podcast.

John Duffy, head coach of Leigh Centurions, is the first guest to join the panel as his side prepare for a return to Super League after being promoted from the Championship to replace Toronto Wolfpack.

He tells Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league pundit Phil Clarke how the team have been preparing and what will be the keys to them staying in Super League this year.

Duffy also discusses his extensive coaching and playing career, including what it was like making his Super League debut for Warrington Wolves as a 16-year-old - becoming, at the time, the youngest player in the competition's history.

There is also a look ahead to Leigh's season-opener against Wigan Warriors and what makes the 'Battle of the Borough' such an intense derby clash.

Keep up with all the latest news and insights from Super League and beyond with the Golden Point.