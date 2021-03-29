Challenge Cup: Leeds drawn to face St Helens in round three

Leeds beat Salford in last season's Challenge Cup final

Leeds will begin their defence of the Betfred Challenge Cup with an eye-catching third-round tie against Super League champions St Helens.

The Rhinos are aiming for a fourth Cup triumph in the last eight years, while it is 13 years since the last of Saints' 12 victories.

The draw was made by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, during a visit to Warrington to mark the return of recreational sport.

York City Knights, one of four part-time Championship clubs in the last 16, were paired with 19-time winners Wigan in the draw.

Hull K R vs St Helens Live on

However, the Knights, who have moved into a brand new 8,000-capacity stadium, will not be able to fully cash in on the glamour tie, since matches will continue to be played behind closed doors until late May at the earliest.

York, who lost out to Leigh in the bid to win a place in Super League in 2021, beat Sheffield Eagles and London Broncos to reach the third-round stage.

Their Championship rivals Swinton take on 2019 winners Warrington, while Widnes face a trip to last October's beaten finalists Salford and Featherstone, who last won the Cup in 1983, have been paired with Hull in a repeat of that final from 28 years ago.

Wakefield will make a trip to Perpignan to face Catalans Dragons, who knocked them out of last season's competition.

Super League champions St Helens have not won the Challenge Cup for 13 years

Betfred Challenge Cup fourth-round draw (Ties to be played on April 9-11):

York vs Wigan

Swinton vs Warrington

Hull KR vs Castleford

Catalans vs Wakefield

Featherstone vs Hull

St Helens vs Leeds

Leigh vs Huddersfield

Salford vs Widnes.