RFL Benevolent Fund general manger Steve Ball on the Golden Point Podcast

Listen to the Golden Point Podcast

On this week's episode of the Golden Point Podcast, we get an insight into the important and often unseen work being done by the RFL Benevolent Fund.

Following on from Super League's Mose Masoe Round, dedicated to helping the injured former Hull KR and St Helens forward, Benevolent Fund general manager Steve Ball joins the panel.

Ball tells Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Phil Clarke how the fund has been helping Masoe ever since he suffered a life-changing spinal injury last year.

It is not just Masoe who has benefitted from the Benevolent Fund's support though, with Ball outlining how the group grew from being founded to help the likes of the late Matt King OBE to assisting male, female and youth players, and their families, at all levels of rugby league.

Plus, Benevolent Fund trustee Clarke explains how he got involved and the work he has witnessed them doing.

