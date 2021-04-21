Kevin Naiqama: St Helens centre excited for Fiji's Rochdale return ahead of 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Kevin Naiqama is excited by the prospect of Fiji returning to play in Rochdale

When Fiji return to Rochdale's Crown Oil Arena to face England in a pre-Rugby League World Cup international on October 15, it will mark the latest chapter of a sporting and cultural connection which spans thousands of miles and stretches back at least half a century.

As well as being known as the birthplace of the Co-operative Movement, the town in north-eastern Greater Manchester is home to the second-largest population of Fijians in the UK outside of London, while Rochdale Hornets have their own rugby league links with the Pacific nation.

The arrival of Orisi Dawai, Josefa Levula, Voate Drui and Liatia Ravouvou at the Hornets in the early 1960s began a legacy which continues to this day with forward Joe Taira plying his trade for the League One club.

Another player looking forward to ensuring those links remain strong is Fiji international and St Helens centre Kevin Naiqama, who first discovered those as part of the Bati team which faced Ireland in Rochdale in front of 9,000 fans during the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

"It was all new for us to experience it and see, but something I was very surprised about was the Fijian population, not just the Fijian players who played there," Naiqama said.

"That tells a story by itself as well. The reception we got when we played Ireland in the 2013 World Cup was unreal, second to none, and the atmosphere was electric with the fans and everyone roaring in the stadium.

"I was surprised at the reception we got - I thought we were going to get booed when we came out! But the whole community really welcomed us, and it was definitely one I'll never forget."

The return of Fiji to the Crown Oil Arena for the clash with England forms part of the Hornets' 150th anniversary celebrations as well as marking 50 years since Dawai and Levula became the first players from the island to represent them.

Hornets chairman Andy Mazey wants to ensure the relationship between Rochdale and Fiji remains strong on both a sporting and cultural level and aims to use this game to engage more people in the town in rugby league.

"One of the things which attracted us as a new ownership group to the club was its rich history and we were well-aware of the Fijian connection," Mazey said.

"We don't just want to give it a nod and a wink, we want to build on it and take that on into the future.

Fiji fans in the stands before kick off during the 2013 World Cup in Rochdale

"We've got to utilise this as an opportunity for the sport of rugby league as well as Rochdale Hornets."

The clash, which comes eight days before Shaun Wane's men open the 2021 Rugby League World Cup against Samoa, marks the first time England will have played in Rochdale since the 3-0 win over Australia at the old Athletic Grounds in the 1929/30 Ashes series.

Head coach Wane, who has plenty of experience of Rochdale from his playing days, is delighted to be taking the game to one of rugby league's sometimes-overlooked heartlands and to be facing an exciting team like Fiji.

"I think it's fantastic," Wane said. "Over the years I've played in Rochdale - and had many concussions there! - so I've got some great memories there.

"It's a big heartland of rugby league and there are lots of people who've not seen a big game in Rochdale for a long time, and this is our chance.

"You see the talent in the Fiji league and union teams. They're a talented bunch, they're competitive and it's going to be a full-on game which I'm looking forward to."

Wane will not have any players involved in the previous week's Super League Grand Final available to him, but even if St Helens make the showpiece for the third year running Naiqama is determined to be there representing Fiji.

He is one of a handful of Super League players, along with Hull Kingston Rovers forward Korbin Sims and Leeds Rhinos' King Vuniyayawa, who are likely to be lining up for the three-time semi-finalists at this year's World Cup.

Leeds' King Vuniyayawa could line up for Fiji at this year's World Cup

And, with the Bati having not played since the 2019 Oceania Cup due to the Covid-19 pandemic putting international rugby league on hold, the 32-year-old cannot wait to be pulling on a Fiji shirt once again.

"I love where I'm from and any opportunity I get to play for my country, I'll always put my hand up," Naiqama said.

"With Test matches and the World Cup being put back on the rugby league schedule at the end of this year, a lot of players are excited to play for their nations.

"This has been four years in the making so it will be a great competition to watch."