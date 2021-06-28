Team of the week: The stars from the latest Super League, State of Origin and international matches

Shona Hoyle played a starring role in England's win over Wales

We pick our XIII of the stand-out players from the weekend's Super League, State of Origin and international matches...

1. Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos)

Two tries from the full-back helped send Leeds on their way to a 38-12 victory over Salford Red Devils in Sunday's Super League match at the AJ Bell Stadium.

As well as crossing twice, Myler provided two assists, broke eight tackles and made one line-break on the back of carrying for 181 metres.

2. Ken Sio (Combined Nations All Stars)

1:40 Salford's Ken Sio opens the scoring for the All Stars in their game against England. Salford's Ken Sio opens the scoring for the All Stars in their game against England.

Two tries from the Salford winger helped set the Combined Nations on their way to a 26-24 win over England in Friday's international clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Sio's scores came on the back of carrying for 180 metres and 63 post-contact metres, as well as busting two tackles and breaking the line once.

3. Peter Mata'utia (Combined Nations All Stars)

The Castleford Tigers three-quarter was named player of the match for the All Stars as they emerged victorious over England on Friday evening.

Mata'utia scored a try and set one up, covered 127 metres and made 41 post-contact metres, along with breaking two tackles, making one line-break and assisting another.

1:23 Peter Mata'utia picked up the Player of the Match award after the All Stars beat England and Mata'utia paid tribute to Mose Masoe, who was watching from the stands. Peter Mata'utia picked up the Player of the Match award after the All Stars beat England and Mata'utia paid tribute to Mose Masoe, who was watching from the stands.

4. Tom Trbojevic (New South Wales)

Another strong showing from the Manly Sea Eagles back helped the Blues clinch this year's State of Origin title with a 26-0 win over Queensland in Game II on Sunday.

Trbojevic was among the try-scorers for New South Wales as he carried for 180 metres and 44 post-contact metres, breaking seven tackles, making one line-break and assisting another.

5. Josh Addo-Carr (New South Wales)

Two tries from the winger helped put the seal on the win for New South Wales against bitter rivals Queensland in the weekend's showdown in Brisbane.

Addo-Carr was on hand to provide an assist as well, along with covering 103 metres, breaking three tackles and making three line-breaks.

6. Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)

2:49 Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos. Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos.

Fresh from playing off the bench in the Combined Nations' win over England two days earlier, Leeming was instrumental for his club in their victory away to Salford.

Slotting in at stand-off rather than his usual role at hooker, the 25-year-old scored a try and assisted another, broke four tackles, made one line-break and assisted another, and carried for 91 metres.

7. Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

The scrum-half was again at the heart of things for Hull FC as they secured a 17-10 win at home to Huddersfield Giants in Super League on Friday evening.

Sneyd assisted all of his side's three tries, kicked two conversions and landed a drop-goal. He also broke one tackle and assisted a line-break.

1:04 Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants. Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants.

8. Ligi Sao (Hull FC)

The Samoa international was a big presence in the front row for Hull FC as they secured victory over Huddersfield at the KCOM Stadium on Friday.

Sao made 211 metres and 85 post-contact metres carrying the ball, breaking one tackle and offloading twice. He also made 30 tackles on the defensive side for his team.

9. Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

With Daryl Clark away on international duty, Walker came to the fore at hooker for Warrington in their 44-18 win over Leigh Centurions in Super League.

He scored one try and came up with an assist, bust out of five tackles and broke the line once, as well as assisting two line-breaks and carrying for 82 metres.

1:12 Danny Walker picks up the Player of the Match award after helping Warrington to victory over Leigh 44-18. Danny Walker picks up the Player of the Match award after helping Warrington to victory over Leigh 44-18.

10. Chris Satae (Combined Nations All Stars)

Much as he has done for club side Hull FC this year in Super League, Satae helped lay the foundation for the Combined Nations in their win over England with some strong carrying.

The prop made 121 metres with the ball in hand and 46 post-contact metres, as well as breaking three tackles and offloading once.

11. Emily Rudge (England Women)

The England captain led from the front as the hosts secured a 60-0 win over Wales at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday evening.

Rudge grabbed two tries for the Lionesses on the back of carrying for 209 metres and 71 post-contact metres, plus breaking eight tackles and making two line-breaks.

12. Shona Hoyle (England Women)

0:59 Shona Hoyle was named Player of the Match after helping England to victory over Wales. Shona Hoyle was named Player of the Match after helping England to victory over Wales.

Hoyle was named player of the match for her efforts off the interchange bench as England began their Rugby League World Cup preparations with victory over Wales.

She was among the try-scorers for Craig Richards' side, carrying for 200 metres and 50 post-contact metres. Hoyle also bust 11 tackles and made one line-break.

13. Jodie Cunningham (England Women)

Playing at loose forward, the St Helens star was in the thick of things for England as the national team returned to action with a convincing win over Wales.

Cunningham scored a try and provided two assists, bust nine tackles and broke the line twice, as well as assisting four line-breaks and carrying for 206 metres and 63 post-contact metres.