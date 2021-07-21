LISTEN: Dual-code international Jonathan Davies on the Golden Point Podcast

Former Great Britain international Jonathan Davies is this week's guest

On this week's episode of the Golden Point Podcast, cross-code star Jonathan Davies sits down with the panel to discuss his rugby league career.

The former Wales rugby union captain tells Sky Sports rugby league expert Barrie McDermott and host Marc Bazeley the story behind his switch to the 13-man code in 1989, when he joined Widnes for a world-record transfer fee.

The media circus around his switch and his debut against Salford, along with working with Widnes head coach and big personality Doug Laughton all feature.

Davies discusses his move to Widnes' rivals Warrington in 1993, the season which saw him win the Man of Steel award, and his spells in Australia with Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys.

Plus, the captain of Wales' 1995 Rugby League World Cup team looks at the sport in the country and what this year's tournament holds for the current Welsh squad.

