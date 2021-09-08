Jesse Sene-Lefao: Castleford Tigers 'grateful' for experiences at club after end-of-season departure announced

Jesse Sene-Lefao made his 100th Castleford appearance at Magic Weekend

Jesse Sene-Lefao is grateful for everything he has experienced at Castleford Tigers after it was announced he will leave the Super League club at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has been a fans' favourite since joining the Tigers from Cronulla Sharks ahead of the 2017 season and made his 100th appearance in Saturday's Magic Weekend victory over Salford Red Devils.

Sene-Lefao, who helped Castleford reach both the Super League Grand Final and the Challenge Cup final, could not be happier with how his time at the club has gone.

"There are not many words that I can say that would show my appreciation for the club itself and what I've achieved over here," Sene-Lefao said.

"Every moment is special and there is definitely pride in the jersey that I wear every week. That is something I'm going to miss.

"It is sad to say that the time is up but, when one door closes, another door opens and it's another opportunity for me and I'm excited for that.

"It's such a lovely feeling to know that I've played here for five years and to achieve the things that I have done here - I'm grateful."

Sene-Lefao's first season with the Tigers saw them clinch the League Leaders' Shield for the first time and make a maiden Grand Final appearance, where they were beaten by Leeds Rhinos.

Castleford coach Daryl Powell, who is also departing at the end of the campaign, praised the impact he has made over the past six seasons.

"Jesse is such a bundle of energy - the fans love him because of who he is and the way he goes about things," Powell said.

"He's a very religious man, I ask him to say a prayer for us every now and then depending on what's happening.

"He has been a quality player for us. 2017 was a massive year for him, I think he was unbelievable that year and he's consistently been in our team as a back-rower since."

Castleford are still in contention for a play-off place and host another of the contenders, Hull Kingston Rovers, on Saturday evening.

The second row is ambitious to go out on a high by helping the Tigers claim their first Grand Final triumph.

"To get the trophy at the end would mean the world, all the hard work that we've put in for the last five years would show," Sene-Lefao said.

"Making that final for Wembley was awesome in itself, obviously, we didn't get the trophy that day but man, what a journey it was just to even get there in the things we had to overcome.

"There is another trophy at hand now, that's the main focus at the moment. Everything else will look after itself."