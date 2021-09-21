Kyle Amor: St Helens prop signs one-year deal with Super League champions

Kyle Amor is staying with St Helens for at least one more season

Kyle Amor is delighted to be spending another season with St Helens after the prop agreed a one-year contract extension with the reigning Super League champions.

The 34-year-old Cumbrian has made 206 appearances for Saints since joining them from Wakefield Trinity in 2013 and was in the side that won the Grand Final in 2014, 2019 and 2020.

Amor, who was a try-scorer in this year's Challenge Cup final win over Castleford Tigers, cannot wait to pull on the Red Vee again in 2022.

"I am over the moon to go around again at this great club," Amor said. "It is a club that means an awful lot to me and it has done since the day I walked into the building back in 2013 so to stay on again is a massive plus for myself.

"My goal last year when I extended my deal, was to go again this year and thankfully I have done that now.

"I am looking forward to finishing off this season like we know we should, and I am looking forward to next year."

Amor joins fellow front row Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook in signing a short-term deal which will keep him in a St Helens shirt until the end of the 2022 season.

Over the last two years, Kyle has proven to be a valuable member of the team both on and off the field. St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf on Kyle Amor

Head coach Kristian Woolf is also impressed with the impact Amor has made since he took over ahead of the 2020 season.

"Over the last two years, Kyle has proven to be a valuable member of the team both on and off the field," Woolf said.

"Kyle has taken on a lot of responsibility and played a lot of minutes for us this season and he has really proven that he can play that role where needed and when it is a shorter minute role. He can also come on with his experience and give us a steady head in tough periods.

"He has a great work ethic and has worked hard in the pre-season to put himself in a position to be in the team and those sorts of attributes make him valuable to us, whilst he also has a real good personality in and around the group."